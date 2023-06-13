The actor treats a dead Williams after a motorcycle accident in Vermont

Actor Treat Williams died Monday in a car accident in Dorset, Vermont. The accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Monday on Vermont Route 30 north of Morse Hill Rd. Police said a driver was traveling south, and attempted a left turn into a parking lot. Police believe the driver signaled a left turn, then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c driven by Williams. Williams was unable to avoid the vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle. He sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead. Police said medical staff examined the driver of the car at the scene for minor injuries and he was not taken to hospital, and Williams was wearing a helmet. Richard Treat Williams has acted for nearly 50 years including starring roles in the TV series ‘Everwood’ and the movie ‘Hair’. He was based in the Manchester Center and his agent, Barry McPherson, also confirmed the death of the actor. He was the nicest guy. “He was so talented. He was an actor,” McPherson told People magazine. “The filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late ’70s.” Connecticut-born Williams made his film debut in 1975 as a police officer in “Deadly Hero” and went on to appear in more than 120 television and film roles, including films “The Eagle Has Landed”, “Prince of the City”, and “Once Upon a Time in America”. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 film version of the hit musical Hair. He has appeared in dozens of TV shows but is perhaps best known for his starring role from 2002 to 2006 on “Everwood” as Dr. Andrew Brown, a widowed brain surgeon from Manhattan who moves with his two children to the Colorado mountain town of that name. Williams also had a recurring role as Lenny Ross on the TV show, ‘Blue Bloods’. Theatrical appearances included Broadway shows, including “Grease” and “Pirates of Penzance”. Colleagues and friends have praised Williams for being kind, generous, and creative, and actor James Woods tweeted: “Handle with it and I spent months in Rome shooting Once Upon a Time in America.” He can be very lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor brought Enjoying it was a godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he is gone. “Working with Treat Williams on Mamet’s ‘Speed ​​the Plow’ in Williamstown in 1991 was the beginning of a great friendship,” writer, director and producer Justine Williams tweeted. “Damn, damn it. Treat, you were the best. I love you.” Actor Wendell Pierce tweeted, “Treatment Williams was a passionate, adventurous, and creative man.” “In a short period of time, he quickly became a friend of mine and his adventurous spirit was contagious. We only worked together on one movie but connected occasionally over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP.” The investigation into this incident is still in its infancy. . A member of the Vermont State Police’s reconstruction team was at the scene Monday night. Team members returned to the site on Tuesday to continue gathering information. Any witnesses to the accident or those with information about the accident are asked to contact the State of Vermont. Police Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.

Actor Treat Williams died Monday in a car accident in Dorset, Vermont. The accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Monday on Vermont Route 30 north of Morse Hill Rd. Police said a driver heading south attempted to turn left into a parking lot. Police believe the driver signaled a left turn, then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams. Williams was unable to avoid the car and was thrown from his motorcycle. He sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead. The medical staff checked the driver of the car at the scene of the accident to ensure that there were no minor injuries and he was not taken to hospital. Police said Williams was wearing a helmet. NBC 5 A body shop in Dorset opposite the scene of the accident. Richard Treat Williams has acted for nearly 50 years including starring roles in the TV series ‘Everwood’ and the movie ‘Hair’. He was based in Manchester Centre. Associated Press FILE – US actors, from left, Don Dacuse, Annie Golden, Treat Williams, Beverly D’Angelo, director Milos Forman, and Cheryl Barnes arrive for the screening of “Hair” during the 32nd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 10, 1979. His agent, Barry McPherson, also confirmed the actor’s death. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” McPherson told People magazine. “He was an actor,” McPherson said. “The filmmakers loved it. It’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late ’70s.” See also Friday night's Coachella show ends on a sour note Connecticut-born Williams debuted in 1975 as a police officer in the movie “Deadly Hero” and went on to appear in more than 120 television and film roles, including in the films “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City,” and “Had Once in America.” He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 film version of the musical Hair. He has appeared in dozens of TV shows, but is perhaps best known for his starring role from 2002 to 2006 on “Everwood” as Dr. Andrew Brown, a widowed brain surgeon from Manhattan who moves with his two children to the mountain Colorado town of the same name. . Associated Press Actor Treat Williams poses for a photo in Pasadena, California, on July 13, 2002. Williams also had a recurring role as Lenny Ross on the TV show, ‘Blue Bloods’. Williams’ stage credits have included Broadway hits, including “Grease” and “Pirates of Penzance.” Colleagues and friends have praised Williams as kind, generous and inventive. “Heal and I spent months in Rome shooting Once Upon a Time in America,” actor James Woods wrote in a tweet on Twitter. “He can be very lonely on the road during the long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and great sense of humor was a godsend.” . I really loved him and was devastated that he was gone.” “Working with Treat Williams on Mamet’s “Speed ​​the Plow” in Williamstown in 1991 was the beginning of a great friendship,” writer, director and producer Justin Williams tweeted. “Damn, dammit. Deal, you are the best. I love you.” See also Dax Tejera, executive producer of ABC's This Week, dies at 37 of a heart attack “Treatment Williams was a passionate, adventurous, and creative man,” tweeted actor Wendell Pierce. “In a short period of time, he quickly became friends with me and his adventurous spirit was contagious. We only worked on one movie together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. A cut.” The investigation into this incident is in its early stages. A member of the Vermont State Police crash reconstruction team was at the scene Monday night, and team members returned to the site on Tuesday to continue gathering information. Any witnesses to the crash or those with information about the crash are asked to contact the Vermont Shaftesbury Barracks State Police at 802-442-5421.

“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”