- Written by Ian Young
- Entertainment and arts reporter
Original models Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista were among the 40 stars on the latest British Vogue cover.
Oprah Winfrey, Victoria Beckham, Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus also take part in the “farewell photoshoot” for outgoing editor Edward Enninful's final issue.
Enninful said that not everyone could “sum up the last few years of the magazine.”
He chose women who he claimed “have transcended fashion and culture to change the fabric of society in the 2020s, in small, big and always positive ways.”
Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Gemma Chan, Jodie Comer, Maya Jama and Rina Sawayama are among the British stars who will appear in the diverse line-up.
The star lineup also includes Serena Williams, Iman, Selma Blair and Anya Taylor-Joy.
The star-studded cast came from around the world and gathered in December in a New York studio in what British Vogue described as a logistical and scheduling feat.
The complete list of the 40 stars:
- Adwoa his parents
- Adut Akesh
- Simone Ashley
- Victoria Beckham
- Selma Blair
- Naomi Campbell
- Vittoria Ceretti
- Gemma Chan
- Jodie Comer
- Laverne Cox
- Cindy Crawford
- Miley Cyrus
- Ariana Debus
- Cara Delevingne
- Jordan Dunn
- Paloma Elsesser
- Karen Elson
- Cynthia Erivo
- Linda Evangelista
- Jane Fonda
- Kaia Gerber
- Gigi Hadid
- Salma Hayek
- Faith
- Maya Gamma
- Beautiful beautiful
- Karlie Kloss
- Precious to me
- Dua Lipa
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Kate Moss
- Layla Moss
- Rina Sawayama
- Irina Shayk
- Anya Taylor Joy
- Christy Turlington
- Amber Valletta
- Serena Williams
- Opera
- Anouk yay
“Mother and daughter Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford were riding in the car,” Enninful wrote in the magazine.
“The same goes for Salma Hayek Pinault and Linda Evangelista, since Salma stayed at Linda's house the night before.
“Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus have shined due to their stellar agendas.
“And everyone made sure things ran smoothly so Gigi Hadid could come home in time for her little one.”
Enninful, 51, leaves the editor-in-chief position after seven years of breaking boundaries at the top fashion magazine.
He will remain an editorial advisor to the title but will move to a newly created role aimed at growing the brand globally.
His successor is British journalist Chioma Nadi, who has the title of chief editorial content officer, not editor-in-chief. She is the first black woman to lead the magazine.
The March issue of British Vogue will be available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 13 February.
