Fashion icons gather on Edward Enninful's latest British Vogue cover

Written by Ian Young

Entertainment and arts reporter

February 8, 2024 Updated 1 hour ago

Image source, Ned Rogers/Vogue Comment on the photo, Models Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss and Irina Shayk were among the fashion icons in attendance.

Original models Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista were among the 40 stars on the latest British Vogue cover.

Oprah Winfrey, Victoria Beckham, Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus also take part in the “farewell photoshoot” for outgoing editor Edward Enninful's final issue.

Enninful said that not everyone could “sum up the last few years of the magazine.”

He chose women who he claimed “have transcended fashion and culture to change the fabric of society in the 2020s, in small, big and always positive ways.”

Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Gemma Chan, Jodie Comer, Maya Jama and Rina Sawayama are among the British stars who will appear in the diverse line-up.

The star lineup also includes Serena Williams, Iman, Selma Blair and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Image source, Steven Meisel/Vogue

The star-studded cast came from around the world and gathered in December in a New York studio in what British Vogue described as a logistical and scheduling feat.

The complete list of the 40 stars:

Adwoa his parents

Adut Akesh

Simone Ashley

Victoria Beckham

Selma Blair

Naomi Campbell

Vittoria Ceretti

Gemma Chan

Jodie Comer

Laverne Cox

Cindy Crawford

Miley Cyrus

Ariana Debus

Cara Delevingne

Jordan Dunn

Paloma Elsesser

Karen Elson

Cynthia Erivo

Linda Evangelista

Jane Fonda

Kaia Gerber

Gigi Hadid

Salma Hayek

Faith

Maya Gamma

Karlie Kloss

Dua Lipa

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Kate Moss

Layla Moss

Rina Sawayama

Irina Shayk

Anya Taylor Joy

Christy Turlington

Amber Valletta

Serena Williams

Opera

Anouk yay

“Mother and daughter Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford were riding in the car,” Enninful wrote in the magazine.

“The same goes for Salma Hayek Pinault and Linda Evangelista, since Salma stayed at Linda's house the night before.

“Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus have shined due to their stellar agendas.

“And everyone made sure things ran smoothly so Gigi Hadid could come home in time for her little one.”

Comment on the photo, Edward Enninful became editor-in-chief of British Vogue in 2016, the first black man to hold the position.

Enninful, 51, leaves the editor-in-chief position after seven years of breaking boundaries at the top fashion magazine.

He will remain an editorial advisor to the title but will move to a newly created role aimed at growing the brand globally.

His successor is British journalist Chioma Nadi, who has the title of chief editorial content officer, not editor-in-chief. She is the first black woman to lead the magazine.