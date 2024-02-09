February 9, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Fashion icons gather on Edward Enninful's latest British Vogue cover

Fashion icons gather on Edward Enninful's latest British Vogue cover

Roxanne Bacchus February 9, 2024 2 min read
  • Written by Ian Young
  • Entertainment and arts reporter

Image source, Ned Rogers/Vogue

Comment on the photo,

Models Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss and Irina Shayk were among the fashion icons in attendance.

Original models Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista were among the 40 stars on the latest British Vogue cover.

Oprah Winfrey, Victoria Beckham, Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus also take part in the “farewell photoshoot” for outgoing editor Edward Enninful's final issue.

Enninful said that not everyone could “sum up the last few years of the magazine.”

He chose women who he claimed “have transcended fashion and culture to change the fabric of society in the 2020s, in small, big and always positive ways.”

Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Gemma Chan, Jodie Comer, Maya Jama and Rina Sawayama are among the British stars who will appear in the diverse line-up.

The star lineup also includes Serena Williams, Iman, Selma Blair and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Image source, Steven Meisel/Vogue

The star-studded cast came from around the world and gathered in December in a New York studio in what British Vogue described as a logistical and scheduling feat.

The complete list of the 40 stars:

  • Adwoa his parents
  • Adut Akesh
  • Simone Ashley
  • Victoria Beckham
  • Selma Blair
  • Naomi Campbell
  • Vittoria Ceretti
  • Gemma Chan
  • Jodie Comer
  • Laverne Cox
  • Cindy Crawford
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Ariana Debus
  • Cara Delevingne
  • Jordan Dunn
  • Paloma Elsesser
  • Karen Elson
  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Linda Evangelista
  • Jane Fonda
  • Kaia Gerber
  • Gigi Hadid
  • Salma Hayek
  • Faith
  • Maya Gamma
  • Beautiful beautiful
  • Karlie Kloss
  • Precious to me
  • Dua Lipa
  • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
  • Kate Moss
  • Layla Moss
  • Rina Sawayama
  • Irina Shayk
  • Anya Taylor Joy
  • Christy Turlington
  • Amber Valletta
  • Serena Williams
  • Opera
  • Anouk yay

“Mother and daughter Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford were riding in the car,” Enninful wrote in the magazine.

“The same goes for Salma Hayek Pinault and Linda Evangelista, since Salma stayed at Linda's house the night before.

“Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus have shined due to their stellar agendas.

“And everyone made sure things ran smoothly so Gigi Hadid could come home in time for her little one.”

Comment on the photo,

Edward Enninful became editor-in-chief of British Vogue in 2016, the first black man to hold the position.

Enninful, 51, leaves the editor-in-chief position after seven years of breaking boundaries at the top fashion magazine.

He will remain an editorial advisor to the title but will move to a newly created role aimed at growing the brand globally.

His successor is British journalist Chioma Nadi, who has the title of chief editorial content officer, not editor-in-chief. She is the first black woman to lead the magazine.

The March issue of British Vogue will be available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 13 February.

See also  First red carpet for Emily in Paris season 3: The best celebrity looks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Celebrity wax statues that fans say didn't go well

February 9, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The success of the London play “My Son's A Queer” cancels an impending Broadway show

February 8, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Disney CEO is betting on the future of Taylor Swift and Fortnite

February 8, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Fashion icons gather on Edward Enninful's latest British Vogue cover

February 9, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

It started as winter break. It ended with the ill-fated moon mission.

February 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The Irish women's basketball team refuses to shake hands with the Israeli team after accusations of anti-Semitism

February 9, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Dyson's new lightweight 'Supersonic r' hair dryer looks a lot like a telescope

February 9, 2024 Len Houle