“The Golden Bachelorette,” commissioned by ABC, is scheduled to premiere in fall 2024

Get your golden roses ready! ABC is officially launching a spinoff of “The Golden Bachelor,” “The Golden Bachelorette,” set to debut in the fall. The news was announced on February 9 during the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

On the unscripted front, the network also announced the renewal of The Bachelorette, set to air in the summer. “Dancing with the Stars” is also expected to return this fall; While ABC has not officially renewed the series yet, insiders say it will return for season 33.

The first season of “The Golden Bachelor,” which reached 43.4 million viewers and became ABC’s most-watched unscripted premiere on Hulu, featured 72-year-old Jerry Turner in the title role. The season was filmed over four weeks in August. During the finale, which was filmed on August 31 and aired in December, Turner became engaged to Theresa Nest. (The episode reached 6.1 million viewers, the biggest Bachelor Nation episode in nearly three years.)

The couple married on January 4, just over four months after getting engaged. Contestant Susan Knowles officiated the Palm Springs wedding, which aired live on ABC.

The lead of the “Golden Bachelorette” has not yet been revealed. Although she may be a new woman, there are several contestants from Turner's season that viewers would love to see, including Leslie Fahima and Faith Martin, who were the last two contestants sent home.

“There are so many amazing women from this season. It would be really hard not to.” [pick from]. “There's a lot of it, and you can envision what that would look like in a lot of different ways, all of which are exciting and fun,” executive producer Jason Ehrlich said during a press conference. diverse Painting in December.

“The Bachelorette” and “The Golden Bachelorette” are produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Warner Horizon. Season 28 of “The Bachelor” is currently airing on ABC.