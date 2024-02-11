King Charles III breaks his silence after being diagnosed with cancer – NBC New York

Originally appeared on H! Connected

King Charles III is speaking publicly for the first time since discovering he was suffering from cancer.

On February 10, five days after Buckingham Palace announced the king's diagnosis, the 75-year-old monarch issued a personal message to the public.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks for the many messages of support and well wishes I have received in recent days,” the king wrote, as seen in a post shared on the royal family’s Instagram page, which also included a photo of the year 2023. King's greetings to well-wishers. “As everyone with cancer knows, kind thoughts like these are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

The Queen continued: “It is equally encouraging to hear how sharing my diagnosis has helped enhance public understanding and highlight the work of all those organizations who support cancer patients and their families across the UK and the wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is a result of my experience.” Personal.”

He signed his letter “Charles R” – his royal cipher, which stands for “Rex”, the Latin word for “king”.

King Charles III's path to the throne

His letter was printed on paper labeled “Sandringham House,” the name of the king's country home in Norfolk, England.

The King – who resided at Clarence House in London for years even before him He ascended the throne in 2022 After the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II – he flew with his wife to Sandringham by helicopter Queen Camilla February 6.

The two had also visited their rural property from February 4 to Attend church service on Sunday. On February 5, about a week after King was discharged from the hospital after undergoing surgery to treat an enlarged prostateBuckingham Palace announced that the British monarch has been diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer. (The palace said NBC News It's not prostate cancer.)

Their statement read: “During the King’s recent procedure in hospital to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia, a separate matter of concern was noted.” “Subsequent diagnostic tests identified a form of cancer. Today, His Majesty began a schedule of regular treatments, during which time doctors have advised him to postpone his public duties.”

The Princess of Wales will be hospitalized for up to two weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery, according to palace officials. The news came shortly before the Palace also announced that King Charles III will undergo surgery next week.

Hours before Charles and Camilla left for Sandringham for their current stay, the king met his son, Prince Harry, who had traveled to London from California, where he lives with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children. Prince Archie4 , and Princess Lilibet2. After a short visit, the Duke of Sussex returned to the United States, where he was Present an award at the 2024 NFL Honors Event In Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, the King's eldest son and heir, Prince William, recently thanked the public for their support for both his father and his wife, Kate Middleton, who… Recovery from abdominal surgery.

“I would like to take this opportunity to also say thank you for the kind messages of support to Catherine and to my parents, especially in recent days,” the Prince of Wales shared during the Air Ambulance charity dinner in London on December 7. “It means a lot to all of us.”

And after one day, Camilla provided an update on the King's health During a public appearance at a charity event at Salisbury Cathedral in England. for every TelegraphShe told an air ambulance worker: “He's doing very well under the circumstances. He's been very touched by all the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere. This is very uplifting.”