LAS VEGAS — Taylor Swift walked off stage Saturday night and opened a 35-hour window that would allow her to travel from Tokyo to the Super Bowl in Nevada, more than 5,500 miles away.

Its “Eras Tour” show at the Tokyo Dome ended at around 9:12pm JST – the most important for football-related travel – the equivalent of 4:12 AM PT in Las Vegas, site of the NFL title game at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The 17 hour time difference and the head start it provides will be crucial if 14-time Grammy Award winner He wants to get into Allegiant Stadium to watch his friend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans – and dedicated aviation journalists – think they've recognized Swift's private jet, which has the nickname “Football Era.” I arrived from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Los Angeles International Airport just after 3:30 PM local time.

A private VistaJet plane, tail number 9H-VTD, which online sleuths believe Taylor Swift is on board, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport from Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Saturday. Eric Thayer/AP

But it was not immediately clear whether Swift had already landed in the United States and was heading to Las Vegas.

If Swift makes it to the Super Bowl, it will be her 13th — coincidentally Her lucky number – Chiefs match for the 2023-24 season.

Kansas City has won nine of those previous 10 regular season and playoff games.

Kelsey, A Magnetic force From tight end, he played some of his best games with Swift The captain cheers from up in the stands.

His three biggest games unfolded in Swift's presence: a 124-yard catch against the Denver Broncos on October 12; 179 yards on 12 catches vs Los Angeles Chargers on October 22; And the AFC title game's 118-yard, 11-yard attempt against Baltimore Ravens on January 28.

Kelce's only turnover this season is A.J Key was lost in Kansas City's 21-17 loss For his brother Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, it was November 20, when Swift walked away from the Kelce Bowl in her native Pennsylvania.

This playoff season brought out the best in Kelce, with 23 catches, 262 yards and three touchdowns in three playoff games Swift attended.