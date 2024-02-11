Trump says it's 'impossible' for Taylor Swift to endorse Biden

Former President Trump on Sunday poured cold water on the idea that global superstar Taylor Swift would endorse President Biden amid mounting speculation that the current campaign team is trying to secure the pop singer's endorsement.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other music artists. Joe Biden has never done anything for Taylor, and he never will,” Trump wrote in a letter. Posted on Social Truth Sunday. He added: “It is impossible for her to support fraudster Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country, and to be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.”

“Besides, I love my boyfriend Travis, even though he may be a liberal and probably can't stand me!” In reference to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is dating Swift.

Trump was referring to a bill he signed in 2018 dealing with copyright issues that was seen as a landmark bill for the music industry.

Questions surrounding Swift's possible involvement in politics were raised last month by a New York Times post issued a report Biden aides are vying for the “Shake It Off” singer's support as the campaign focuses on the general election in November. The campaign has been inundated with suggestions for Swift's vote, including sending Biden to Swift's “Eras Tour” stop, the Times reported.

Trump's comment on Swift's potential endorsement comes just hours before Kelce and the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The timing of Swift's budding relationship with Kelsey sparked conspiracy theories in conservative media. The theories are based on the unfounded idea that the league is rigging the games to ensure that the pop singer and her boyfriend's team will make and win the Super Bowl and ultimately support Biden's re-election bid.

The singer has not spoken about endorsing Biden's 2024 candidacy, but she did express her support for him during the 2020 presidential election in an interview with V Magazine. Swift's endorsement could boost Biden's numbers, with some pointing to Swift's single Instagram post last year directing her followers to… Vote.org is a nonpartisan, non-profit website that It led to the registration of 35,000 new voters.