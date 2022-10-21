Twitter users attack John Mayer after Taylor Swift’s new song

John Mayer may wish he could “stop this train”.

Twitter users also known as Swifties are stalking the singer thanks to Taylor Swift’s new “Midnights” bonus track titled “Could it have, should have been.”

“At nineteen, and God’s honest truth is that pain was in heaven / Now that I’m grown up, I fear ghosts / Memories seem like weapons / And now that I know, I wish you’d left me wondering,” Swift, 32, sings.

“If you had never touched me, I would have been in line with the righteous / If I had never been ashamed, they would never be able to whisper about this / And if you had never saved me from boredom, I could go on as I was / But Lord made me feel important, then you tried to erase us.”

Taylor Swift fans are coming for John Mayer again thanks to her new song “Would have, would have, should have been.” Demetrius Kambouris

Suffice it to say, Swift fans had a field day with the apparent attack on her ex-boyfriend – more than a decade later.

“John Mayer, be afraid,” one Swiftie tweeted.

“Damn, I wish John Mayer was still with us, I know my guy would absolutely love this site if he were alive today.” Another tweeted.

“JOHN MAYER COUNTS YOUR F-KING DAYS!!!!” Another tweet.

“John Mayer, you’d better start running,” another user tweeted.

Another wrote, “John Mayer never sees heaven for this (she was 19, she was 32. Thirty. Thirty-two).”

This isn’t the first time the “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” singer has been attacked by his former fans. Last year, Mayer responded to a Swift fan who Tell him to ‘die. “

“I’m nineteen, and God’s honest truth is that pain was in heaven / Now that I’m grown up, I’m afraid of ghosts,” Swift sings. AP

A Swiftie named Alondra wrote in a letter to Meyer, according to Screenshots posted by the Instagram account @deux.discusssions.

Later, the persistent user messaged the “New Light” singer again, writing, “Answer me you bitch.”

Meyer hasn’t responded to the hate — yet. Magic movie

Apparently he’s had enough, Meyer, 45, replied, writing, “Hi Alondra, it’s John. I’ve had a lot of messages like this in the past couple of days. I’ve decided to pick your message at random to respond to. Feel free to screenshot and share it any way you want it if you want.”

He continued, “I’m not upset, I tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”

Then Alondra wrote, “OMG what I don’t want you to die” with a 30-second audio note with a voice that doesn’t seem to have been released. Then she apologized to the singer, writing: “I’m sorry.”

Meyer and Swift Dated from 2009 to 2010 When he was 32 and she was 19. It is widely assumed that her song “Speak Now” “Dear John” is about him.