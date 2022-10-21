Black Adam Powers $25 Million Friday – Deadline

UPDATE, Friday late afternoon: We hear from the sources that black Adam It’s set to make $25 million on Friday, which will easily be the best opening day for Dwayne Johnson Among his individual projects. List includes Hobbs and Shaw ($23.6 million), Return of the mummy ($23.1 million) Jumanji: The Next Level ($19.7 million) And the San Andreas ($18.1 million). Today’s $25 million includes $7.6 million last night in previews.

The first day’s $25 million puts the New Line/DC movie at the start of $60 million. Families can put this even higher tomorrow; we will see. Hobbs and Shaw It opened for $60M during the first weekend of August 2019. black Adam She is also 16% behind. F9 ($29.9 million), which got an opening of $70 million. Triple note: Johnson did not participate in the tournament F9However, it is used as an indicator. black Adam Booked in 4,402 theaters.

Universal holds second and third places, respectively, during this domestic box office window with George Clooney-Julia Roberts rom-com Heaven ticket ($5.5 million Friday, $13.7 million opened in 3,543 theaters) and the second weekend of The end of Halloween ($2.7 million on Friday, 87% off, good for $8.7 million in 3,901 theaters, -78%; playback total of $54.8 million).

Paramount Horror Film Weekend 4 smiling It ranks fourth in 3,296 theaters. Friday is $2.7 million, -30%, three days total $8.9 million, -29%, $84.8 million total.

Sony’s third weekend in Lyle, Lyle Crocodile In 3,536 theaters seeing $1.3 million on Friday, -35%; 3 days worth $4.8 million, -35%; A total of $29.3 million.

Previously, Friday morning: New Line-DC Dwayne Johnson movie black Adam Achieve $7.6 million In previews at 3,500 locations Thursday, a number that beats previous star preview nights for Fast and Furious 6 ($7.5 million), Hobbs and Shaw ($5.8 million), Jumanji: The Next Level ($4.7 million), San Andreas ($3.1 million) and frenzy ($2.4 million). This is at least a very good start for black Adam. Fans are always out on Thursday nights; Let’s hope it continues.

While critics aren’t 43% fans of Rotten, the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes was much better at 88%. Previews started yesterday at 3pm

Other companies black Adam The best so far include F9 ($7.1 million, of which Johnson was not involved), ant Man ($6.4 million), Shazam! ($5.9 million) and No time to die ($5.6 million). F9 It opened to $70 million in May 2021, with the rest of this computing debuting in the $50 million range.

. Latest Tracking black Adam He’s over $60 million for his first frame, and he’s cooling off his $70 million figure when he first hit the tracks. The question remains how this movie can be so resistant to criticism. In the new world order of the box office at this point in the pandemic, the pillars of support have proven to be evidence of criticism, that is, Jurassic World Dominion It didn’t slow down 29% on Rotten Tomatoes and opened it to $145 million. There wasn’t anything shiny, star-studded and pillar-like black Adam since sony Express train, That opened to $30 million during the first weekend of August. Audiences are starving, and hopefully for the sake of the show and Warner Bros., you don’t scrutinize this new DC superhero too hard before deciding to go to the movies this weekend.

As is usual with Johnson, the external prospects for black Adam brighter than local; The industry forecast for a global start this weekend is around $135 million.

The top two preview nights for Johnson were in films in which he was part of a troupe: angry 7 ($15.8 million) and Fate FusAngry ($10.4 million).

A ticket to heaven Universal Pictures via YouTube

Meanwhile, Universal has had premieres of George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ romantic comedy Heaven ticket which grossed $1.1 million in 3,000 showrooms in showtimes starting at 5 p.m. The studio hopes to get about $12 million. The film from Working Title, Smokehouse and Red Om Films has already generated nearly $73 million from 75 overseas markets, ranking first in 45 of those markets including Brazil, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Universal had the #1 movie of the week with Blumhouse/Miramax The end of Halloween, also available on Peacock, which grossed $46.1 million in 3,901 theaters. The PIC is expected to drop sharply due to its usefulness on the streaming device, in the 70% range. It made $1.02 million Thursday, beat by Paramount smiling which grossed $1.07 million at 3,612. In its third week, the genre grossed $17.2 million, which is good for a total of $76 million.

Sony’s second week Lyle, Lyle Crocodile At 4350 we earned $430,000 on Thursday, $9.1 million for the week and has a total of $24.6 million.

She owned the studio’s fourth TriStar label with woman king In 2,565 theaters, $240,000 on Thursday, $4.9 million for the fifth week and $61 million.

Creative Edition terrifying 2 On 700 sites, she made $220,000 yesterday, $1.9 million in the second week and totaled $3.4 million.