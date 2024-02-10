Vets Jeweler Feels 'Rapid Impact' After Wears Diamond Bracelet: NPR

Toggle caption Rob Carr/Getty Images Rob Carr/Getty Images

Last year, NPR told the story of two veterans who opened a jewelry company called Wove, which allows couples to design a ring and then check out a 3D-printed replica before spending thousands on real diamonds.

Co-founder Andrew Wohlgemuth says business has been good. A deal with military commissary stores put Wove on bases around the world. Then last year, an investor connected Wove with golfer Michelle Wie West to design some jewelry, including a line that donates profits to Forest fire relief In Hawaii where I grew up. Then came the next call.

“Michelle happened to be friends with Travis Kelce, and she was able to connect with him, and Travis wanted to design a bracelet for Taylor,” Wohlgemuth says.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is dating mega-pop star Taylor Swift, whose concerts and even attendance at games have had a noticeable impact on local economies. Kelce worked with Wove to design a diamond bracelet that includes the letters TNT. They're sure he gave it to her for Christmas.

After that, Wolgemuth and his team began watching football with great interest.

The Chiefs won their AFC Championship Game in late January, and Swift embraced her boyfriend, the bracelet sparkling on her wrist for all the world to see.

“Sales are up about 2,000% across the board over the past two weeks,” Wohlgemuth says.

As a former soldier in the US Army, Wolgemuth has a practiced way of not commenting on politics, the culture war, or the culture war. Taylor Swift conspiracy theories — but he might say his exhausted team is ready if Kelsey is shopping for an engagement ring after the Super Bowl this weekend.