Kylie Jenner Channels Mom Kris With a Pixie Haircut

Kylie Jenner has fans seeing double!





the Kylie cosmetics Her founder has revealed a shocking new pixie haircut that resembles her mum Kris Jenner's Instagram share Friday. Kylie debuted the look by standing in front of a white wall while the spotlight was shining on her.





She drew attention to how identical her mother's hairstyle was by writing in the caption, “Kris Jenner is shaking.” The familiar mum playfully teased her daughter in the comments section, writing: “You're not even a fart.”





Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram



The beauty mogul has never been one to shy away from new hairstyles, as she previously sported platinum blonde hair and an icy blue hair color. Last month, she posed with pink hair for an adorable set of selfies Instagram.





Enjoying beauty and fashion is something Kylie has also shown her daughter, Stormi Webster. The 6-year-old attended the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week with her mother on January 24.





The two wore matching black sunglasses to the event, along with similar looks. Kylie wore a floor-length dress with a feather shawl, while Stormi wore a coat with feather sleeves.





Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster attend Valentino's Spring/Summer 2024 couture show.

Jacopo Raul/Getty



The mother-daughter duo kept their matching styles at the Jacquemus “Les Sculptures” show in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, on January 29. They both wore head-to-toe red looks from the new Jacquemus collection.





Kylie wore a form-fitting mini dress with high heels and a red handbag. Stormi wore Le Haute Rica jacket.Leather pants and lace-up shoes.





During an interview with Jennifer Lawrence L interview magazine, Posted in November 2023, Kylie revealed that Stormi loves playing with makeup.





“Stormi was playing with my makeup yesterday,” she told the actress. “She likes to wear red lips every now and then.” The reality TV star said she was proud to display her name on her daughter's lipstick.





Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster at the Jacquemus “Les Sculptures” fashion show.

Stefan Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images



“All around the house, of course,” she added. “And I like to show her my name on the lipstick. I say, 'This is my mother's lipstick.' Your mom is really cool. “Alongside Stormi, Kylie also shares her 2-year-old son, Air, with ex Travis Scott.