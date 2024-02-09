Celebrity wax statues that fans say didn't go well

Leah Remini seems to be very fond of the recent comparisons between her and Beyoncé.

On February 8, the “King of Queens” star commented on the conversation surrounding the launch of a new wax statue of Beyoncé from Madame Tussauds in Blackpool. On X, users thought the new wax figure looked a bit like another artist: Remini.

Madame Tussauds Blackpool – located in Blackpool, England – unveiled a lifelike statue of the 32-time Grammy Award-winning singer on Instagram. Photos of the wax figure show Beyoncé wearing a bodysuit and sporting long, honey-colored hair.

“This is beautiful, but this is not Beyoncé,” one user commented on the wax museum’s Instagram post.

“Ugh, I hope it's perfect. But almost,” answered another.

“Beyonce?” Posted by a user on X. “I can't unsee Leah Remini.”

“Honey, that's not Beyoncé,” another said chimed in. “This is Leah Remini.”

“I'm screaming! And I love all the tweets!” the 53-year-old actor wrote in response to the viral comparisons. “This pre-menopausal woman will accept any comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé!”

Madame Tussauds is a wax museum founded in 1835 in London, which means it has a long history of making wax sculptures. The museum's creations were not always enthusiastically received by the public.

Read on to learn about some of the museum's most controversial wax figures recently.

Dwayne Johnson

A wax statue of Dwayne Johnson is unveiled at the Griffin Museum on October 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Mark Piasecki/Getty Images

In October 2023, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got a treatment at Madame Tussauds but fan response was lukewarm. At the time, fans criticized the museum for releasing a character that wasn't entirely accurate when it came to the wrestler's skin. Similar to Beyoncé and Remini, fans have compared Johnson's final wax statue to some other famous faces. In this case, it was Mr. Clean and Vin Diesel.

lady gaga

A wax statue of Lady Gaga at Madame Tussauds on October 29, 2013 in Vienna, Austria. Manfred Schmid/Getty Images

Lady Gaga, whose legal name is Stefani Germanotta, has been cast as a wax figure by famous museums on a number of occasions.

In October 2017, Madame Tussauds faced some objections when it unveiled its film about Lady Gaga.

“How did someone get paid to professionally make a wax figure of Lady Gaga that looks like this?” one user quipped at the time.

Ariana Grande

Wax statue of Ariana Grande at Madame Tussauds, London. Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Ariana Grande responded in person when the museum released its opinion on the pop singer.

“I just want to talk,” she said in the museum’s Instagram post with her wax figure, which has since been deleted.

“This wax figure of Ariana Grande is actually offensive,” one user wrote He responded at the time.