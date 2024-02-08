The success of the London play “My Son's A Queer” cancels an impending Broadway show

Mark Senior

My son is cranky (but what can you do?)Playwright/performer Rob Madge's acclaimed West End play has canceled its upcoming Broadway run.

Producers say the production will open on Broadway next season instead of this (very busy) spring as previously announced. Theater and dates will be announced at a later date.

The reason for the postponement was not mentioned. All tickets purchased will be refunded.

The one-man production was intended to begin a 16-week run with previews at the Lyceum Theater on Broadway beginning February 27, with opening night scheduled for March 12.

At least 18 Broadway productions are now scheduled to open before the current theatrical season ends with both openings. Mother play And The great Gatsby On April 25th. Almost all shows run in the weeks from mid-March to late April.

A huge hit with critics and audiences when it ran at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and London's West End, My Son's a Queer has been described by producers as “a hilarious, poignant and infectiously delightful one-man play that follows a family's journey as they explore it”. Their son's love for all things Disney, theater, and their identity as a gay person.

The show was produced by Tom Smedes and Heather Shields. The comedy was scheduled to be directed by Luke Sheppard (&Juliet), and special songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Musical (Bake Off Musical).

Last month, producers announced that the production would introduce a digital lottery program making cheap tickets more accessible to people who have to travel to New York to attend.

My son is cranky (but what can you do?) Produced by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields and Peter Stern, arranged by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor Mills.

This news comes as Broadway prepares for a very busy spring season, from another very different last-minute shocker: On Tuesday, the Roundabout Theater Company announced that Tyne Daly, star of the long-awaited revival of Patrick Shanley's play John Doubt: Like, suffered He suffered a medical emergency and withdrew from the production, which is already in previews. She has been replaced by Amy Ryan, who will star alongside Liev Schreiber in a limited appearance.

The exact nature of Daly's medical emergency has not been revealed, but producers said she is expected to make a full recovery.