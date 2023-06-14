‘Hair’ actor, ‘Everwood’ Treat Williams, dies after motorcycle crash in Vermont

Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair,” has died after a motorcycle accident in Vermont.

DORSET, Vt. — Actor Treat Williams, who spanned nearly 50 years with starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair,” died Monday after a motorcycle accident in Vermont, state police said. He was 71 years old.

Just before 5 p.m., the Honda SUV was turning left into a parking lot when it collided with a Williams motorcycle in the town of Dorset, according to a Vermont State Police statement.

“Williams was unable to avoid collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead,” according to the statement.

Police said Williams was wearing a helmet.

The sports car driver sustained minor injuries and was not hospitalised. Police said he signaled the role and was not immediately arrested, although an investigation into the incident continues.

Police said Williams, whose full name is Richard Treat Williams, lived in Manchester Center in southern Vermont.

His agent, Barry McPherson, also confirmed the actor’s death.

“I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” McPherson told People magazine.

“He was an actor,” said McPherson. “The filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of … Hollywood since the late ’70s.”

Connecticut-born Williams made his debut in 1975 as a police officer in the movie “Deadly Hero” and went on to appear in more than 120 television and film roles, including the films “The Eagle Has Landed”, “Prince of the City” and “ Once upon a time in America.”

He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 film version of the musical Hair.

He has appeared in dozens of TV shows, but is perhaps best known for his starring role from 2002 to 2006 on “Everwood” as Dr. Andrew Brown, a widowed brain surgeon from Manhattan who moves with his two children to the mountain Colorado town of the same name. .

Williams also had a recurring role as Lenny Ross on the TV show, ‘Blue Bloods’.

Williams’ stage credits have included Broadway hits, including “Grease” and “Pirates of Penzance.”

Colleagues and friends have praised Williams as kind, generous and inventive.

“Treatment Williams was a passionate, adventurous, and creative man,” tweeted actor Wendell Pierce. “In a short period of time, he quickly became a friend of mine and his adventurous spirit was contagious. We only worked on one movie together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. Cut.”

Writer, director and producer Justine Williams tweeted that Williams was “the best”. Actor James Woods said, “I really loved him and I’m devastated that he’s gone.”