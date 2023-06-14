Kevin Spacey blames the media for making him a monster after sexual assault allegations – Miscellaneous

Getty Images

Kevin Spacey claimed New interview with ZEITmagazin that people will start hiring him for more acting projects if he is acquitted of sexual assault charges in London after an upcoming trial set to start on June 28. The Oscar winner was charged a year ago in London with four counts of sexual assault, relating to alleged incidents that took place between 2005 and 2013.

Of his career, Spacey said, “It’s a time when a lot of people are terribly afraid that if they support me, they’ll be canceled.” “But I know there are people now who are willing to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they are ready to move on.”

Spacey said he is currently “drawing resilience” from positive fan encounters on the street, adding, “The media has done their best to turn me into a monster, but from the people, I’ve seen nothing but affection.”

Spacey was first accused of sexual assault in October 2017 by actor Anthony Rapp. A New York jury sided with Spacey in a $40 million civil lawsuit last October, finding that he did not molest Rabe when the latter was a teenager and was not liable for battery. Other US assault charges against Spacey in Los Angeles and Nantucket were dropped after one alleged victim died and another chose not to testify.

“I’m still processing it,” Spacey said of the many accusations against him. “I’m not ready to talk about that yet.”

The actor later said, “Everything happens for a reason. And even if that reason doesn’t appear right away or things aren’t worked out right away, it all makes sense in the end.”

Spacey is in the midst of writing screenplays and short films, but said he would not write about his experience of being accused of sexual assault.

“I’m not even trying to score,” Spacey added. “I have no interest in fighting something that isn’t worth fighting against.”

While Spacey doesn’t have high-profile projects on the horizon, he has lent his voice to the upcoming action thriller ‘Control’. The film’s director, Gene Valez, told the publication about Spacey’s casting: “He has a ridiculously supportive fan base. They want to see Kevin act. Nobody stops listening to Michael Jackson.”

Spacey said the voice role in “Control” isn’t the kind of project he would have considered before making claims, but noted: “Now, I often feel like I’m back at the beginning of my career, when no one wanted me…just because I was on benches.” Bench for a while, I’m not going to stop. I don’t want to get rusty. I’m ready.”

