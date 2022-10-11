Bill Murray’s sexual assault allegations surfaced from the set of ‘Death’

New details about Bill MurrayComment from the movie Searchlight Picturesbeing deadlyFrom a recent report from demon.

On April 18, Searchlight halted production of director Aziz Ansari’s “Being Mortal” after filing a complaint against star Bill Murray for his inappropriate behavior. According to Puck reporter Eriq Gardner, Searchlight is no longer making the film.

Although there are no details about the allegations, some have speculated that Murray’s colleague Kiki Palmer was the victim of the alleged inappropriate behavior. But according to Buck, Murray was “especially friendly with a production employee” whose name is withheld from the story. Gardner wrote:

Murray felt that this younger woman was flirting with him. So at one point when the two were close to a bed that was part of the production, Murray started kissing her body and laying it on either side. It may have been an inconspicuous part of the physical comedy, but it wasn’t previously announced. She claimed that she couldn’t move because he outgrew her. Then he kissed her on the mouth, although when he did, both Murray and the woman were wearing masks, due to Covid protocols.

During an interview with CNBC later in April, Bill Murray said his behavior was “very insensitivewithout going into details.

The woman, according to Buck, interpreted Murray’s behavior as sexual. Her complaint about the Searchlight production made its way to Disney’s brass, where Searchlight, in an unsigned memo, allegedly tells the cast and crew that the film has been put on hold.

According to the report, Murray is fully aware that his behavior has affected many people, including those who have lost their jobs. He worked with the employee in mediation and reached a settlement, according to Puck, of more than $100,000. However, Disney parent Searchlight has not restarted semi-final production.

As Gardner noted, “While [Searchlight] Still having plenty of creative freedom to chase awards, Disney tends to be intolerant of that kind of controversy — especially when the box office has a huge challenge for niche movies, and “winning” here is likely to be the award winner at Hulu.

IndieWire has reached out to representatives for Bill Murray and the accused and at Searchlight Pictures for comment.

Based on Atul Gawande’s non-fiction book “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” the film began principal photography on March 28, and is said to have been halfway through production before the prosecution against Murray. The film’s release date is set for 2023.

The film was recently sold in Cannes market, using Rolling Stone Report The movie may be looking for a new studio home.

