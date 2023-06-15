Jesse Malin, 56, says he was paralyzed from the waist down after his stroke

music

June 15, 2023

New York rocker Jesse Malin has been left partially paralyzed after suffering a stroke in his spine last month.

Malin, a member of New York boy band D Generation, revealed that he is unable to move from the waist down after collapsing at an East Village restaurant on May 4.

The ‘Five in a Row’ hitmaker, 56, said he and his former bandmates were marking the one-year anniversary of his death. his best friend and bass player Howie Pyro, when he suddenly felt a burning pain that hit his hips.

He soon collapsed on the restaurant floor, unable to move.

“Everyone was standing over me like in Rosemary’s Baby, saying all these different things, and I didn’t know what was going on with my body,” Malin Rolling Stone.

“This is the hardest six weeks I’ve ever been through. I’m told they don’t really get it, and they’re not sure about the chances.”

The D Generation rocker revealed that he is now unable to move from the waist down. redferns

“The reports from the doctors have been difficult, and there are moments in the day when you want to cry, and where you feel fear,” the rocker continued. “But I keep telling myself I can make it happen. I can get my body back.”

Malin, who rose to fame as a member of Heart Attack in the 1980s, said he was trying to implement “PMA” — a positive mental attitude — on stage at his concerts.

“It’s almost like a joke. Like, ‘You talking all this PMA? Well, see how you handle this,'” he told the outlet.

Mallen said he felt a burning pain shoot down his hips causing him to collapse to the ground. Getty Images

“They took me outside for the first time the other day in a wheelchair, and I went across the hallway and saw the sun shining through the glass, and I just started screaming. I felt like I was watching myself in this movie. I didn’t know this person,” he continued.

“By the time I got to the corner, I pulled myself together in a garden, and breathed in the air.”

Malin had to cancel his upcoming UK and US tours.

The rocker is currently recovering from multiple spinal procedures at a rehabilitation facility in New York City. Instagram/@jesse_malin

Malin expects to be laid off later this month. Getty Images

Malin is currently recovering from several spine procedures at a rehabilitation facility in New York City.

The rocker spent two weeks in the hospital before being transferred to the clinic on May 18, where he undergoes three rounds of physical therapy each day.

Mallen expects to be released from the hospital later this month, and will remain in a wheelchair throughout his recovery process.

“Just lying here and not being able to walk, it’s very humbling,” he told the outlet. “I didn’t want to go to extremes.”

“And now it’s time to let people know. Although I really think it’s a temporary condition, I’m not going to walk out of here tomorrow with a leather jacket and a cane and go hang out at the bar. It’s going to take a lot of work and a lot of wheelchair sitting.”

“There’s something really liberating about it, and that’s happening to me right now.”





