Henry Cavill Film Collection February 2024 – The Hollywood Reporter

Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill in “Argyle”.

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Apple Original Films brings more action into the theatrical space. The streaming service partners with Universal to bring this Henry Cavill spy thriller Argyle (a) February 2, 2024 Worldwide Exclusive Release.

It’s the latest high-profile feature that Apple has chosen to give a theatrical window ahead of its debut. Apple is already teaming up with Sony to put together Ridley Scott’s Napoleon to theaters this Thanksgiving, while it features Martin Scorsese Moonflower Killers Due October 6th via Paramount.

Until this year, broadcasters were reluctant to give films a traditional theatrical release, but major theater chains won’t play a title unless they have an exclusive window (generally that means 35 to 40 days). In April, Amazon put out its own Ben Affleck feature air in cinemas before it premiered.

Argyle She is descended from Matthew Vaughn, who produced the film via his Marv banner. In announcing the project in 2021, Vaughn stated that it is based on a hitherto unpublished novel by a first-time writer named Elly Conway (although there is some mystery about the book — and its author).

In addition to Cavill, Argyle Stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Kathryn O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson.

ArgyleThe February 2, 2024 release date is already home to the Warner Bros. Robert De Niro gangster movie Wise people and the Lionsgate horror feature imaginary. Argyle Produced by Cloudy Productions, Adam Bohling, David Reid, and Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn, and Adam Fishbach are executive producers.

In 2021, Vaughn said Hollywood Reporter He and Apple were discussing a possible theatrical component to the Argyle, although it is worth noting that the times were very different then. The pandemic was still putting pressure on theaters, and streaming services had yet to explore traditional releases.

“Apple believes in cinema and I believe in cinema,” Vaughn said at the time. So we are discussing how to give it right Film version, not necessarily natural Cinematic release. It would be a proper cinematic release ArgyleAnd Argyle specific and completely different. Oddly enough, it lends itself to an entirely new method of release.”