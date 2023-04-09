April 9, 2023

“I have no idea why” – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus April 9, 2023

Valerie Bertinelli spilled the news about the upcoming season of Valerie’s Home Cooking On the Food Network it is the latter.

The presenter took to Instagram to share “some good news and some bad news” with her followers to reveal the “good news” that season 14 of her show was premiering on Sunday. “The bad news,” she continued, saying that the previous year, the cable network had informed her of the show’s cancellation.

“Food Network canceled us last summer. I have no idea why,” Bertinelli said in the video. “I didn’t say anything last summer because, honestly, I was hoping they’d change their minds—but they didn’t say, ‘That’s the way it is.'” This is the last season. I loved making this show. This dream has come true. Every part of it brought me so much joy.”

Bertinelli added: “I hope you enjoy this final season because [we] Making every episode with love to all of you.”

Delivery time She has reached out to Food Network for comment.

After Bertinelli shared the news, fellow Food Network star and host Rey Drummond The leading womanwith a comment.

“I love you so much, Valerie!! I will watch every episode and enjoy every second – and will of course watch wherever your career and life take you. Thank you for sharing so much of yourself for so many years. I know I don’t have to tell you that I’m a lifelong Valerie B fan,” Drummond wrote.

Valerie’s Home Cooking It premiered on the Food Network in 2015. In 2021, Bertinelli signed a new contract with the network.

