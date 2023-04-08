Brad Pitt let his neighbor live rent-free for years on his former property in the US

The house is where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie raised their six children.

Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles mansion was also home to his elderly neighbor who had lived rent-free on his property for years. according to the people magazine, the Oscar-winning star purchased the 1.9-acre estate in 1994 for $1.7 million from actor Cassandra Peterson. He held the mansion for nearly 30 years before finally parting ways with him for about $40 million in March.

Now, talking to the people, Ms. Peterson opens up about how she sold her home to Mr. Pitt, became his longtime neighbor, and how the actor ended up with an elderly tenant on the property. She revealed that she is 59 years old ‘fight club’ star built his Los Angeles real estate by acquiring surrounding real estate.

“I think there were about 22 houses adjoining the edge of the property. Every time they come he buys one,” she said.

One of the properties belonged to an elderly man in his early 90s, so Brad Pitt struck a deal to let the man stay in the house rent-free until his death at the age of 105. “He was very nice to the husband. His wife died and the husband lived there,” Ms. Peterson said. I know Brad was allowed to live there without paying anything until he died.

“It was funny because John was 105 years old,” Ms. Peterson told the magazine. “I imagine Brad was thinking, well, you know, he could live there until he died, which could take any minute now.”

Moreover, Ms. Peterson also talked about her private communications with Mr. Pitt over the years. She described the star as “always sweet and gentle”. She also recalled the time she “almost passed out” when she saw the shirtless star punching a bag in preparation for the 1999 movie “Fight Club.”

“I walked past Brad’s garage and he’s there in just his sweatpants. He’s got his boxing gloves on and he’s punching a bag,” said Ms. Peterson.

“I remember him saying, ‘Hey, how are you?'” And I’m like, ‘Huh?’

Meanwhile, according to the peopleThe home, which was sold last month, is where Brad Pitt, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, and their six children lived before the couple split in 2016.