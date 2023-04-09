Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split after six years together

American singer Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn.

American singer Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn have separated after dating for six years, according to a report in V Page six. The couple broke up a few weeks ago and the split was amicable.

The outlet quoted a source familiar with the development who said, “It wasn’t dramatic. (The relationship) just ran its course. That’s why[Mr. Alwyn]hasn’t been spotted on any show.”

News of the breakup surfaced as Swift was heading across the US on her sold-out IRAS tour. Previously, it was revealed that Mr. Alwyn intends to attend Ms. Swift’s parties and will occasionally travel with her. And the source said, “Joe will travel with her when he can. They are great together. Joe is very supportive of her career.”

The couple has kept it secret over the years and denied any rumors of an engagement.

Mr. Alwyn told Wall Street Journal. As to whether he plans to walk down the aisle with the singer-songwriter, he said, “I mean, the truth is, if the answer is yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t.”

The singer also last discussed their relationship while talking about the idea for her midnight hit “Lavender Haze.” She said in an Instagram video, “I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men. I looked it up because I thought it looked cool. It turned out to be a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would describe being in love. If you’re into a ‘lavender haze’ , It means that you were in the all-encompassing glow of love. And I thought that was really beautiful.”

“I think, in theory, when you’re in a ‘lavender haze,’ you’d do anything to stay there. And you don’t let people get you out of that cloud. I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just as ‘public figures,’ because we live in The age of social media, and if the world finds out if you like someone, it affects them. Like my relationship for six years we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and just ignore it. So this song is about ignoring those things to protect the real stuff,” She said.