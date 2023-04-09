Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split after 6 years together

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly ended their relationship. (Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are said to have called it quits after a six-year relationship.

Entertainment tonight The first news of the breakup between the music icon, 33, and the British actor, 32, was reported on Saturday night. The split was described as “amicable” and reportedly took place a few weeks ago. “It wasn’t dramatic.” ET It was said. “The relationship had just ended. That’s why Alwyn wasn’t spotted at all.” [Eras] appears.” The news was later confirmed by the people.

Swift you are currently working with eras The tour, will continue her concert schedule, which is scheduled to arrive in Tampa next week.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Swift and Alwyn’s representatives, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

The couple first met in 2016, and confirmed their relationship on Instagram in May 2018 identical pictures of themselves In the same desert location. However, they have remained publicly mum about their relationship over the years due to intense media scrutiny. Alwyn, known for his roles in projects like Conversations with friends And FavoriteRumors of a relationship between the two have been deflected in interviews.

“If I had a pound for every time I thought I was told I was engaged, I’d have a lot of coins,” Tell Wall Street Journal. magazine. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer is yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer is no, I wouldn’t say.”

While Swift has also avoided commenting publicly about the relationship, she writes passionately about her love life in her music. behind In 2012she shared that while she doesn’t “talk about my personal life in great detail. I write about it in my songs, and I feel like you can share enough about your life in your music to let people know what you’re going through.”

are later confirmed to ET that “Lavender Haze”, the opening track on her album midnightinspired by Alwyn.

“It occurred to me on the words ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching mad menAnd I looked it up because I thought it looked cool, and it turned out to be a common phrase used in the ’50s where they were just describing you being in love, “Share Swift at the time.” If you were in the lavender haze that means you were in this all-encompassing glow of love. I thought that was really nice.”

Swift went on to say that being in a “lavender haze” means that you would “do anything to stay in there and not let people get you out of that cloud.”

“I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just ‘public figures,’ because we live in the age of social media, and if the world finds out you like someone, they’re going to go for it,” Swift added. “Like my six-year relationship, we’ve had to dodge the weird rumor, the popular stuff, and we just ignore it. This song is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”