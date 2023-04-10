Taylor Swift may have hinted at Joe Alwyn’s breakup during her Eras Tour

As the world reacts to Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s split after six years of dating, eagle-eyed fans are wondering if the singer hinted at the split on her Eras Tour setlist.

On Saturday, ET EXCLUSIVELY revealed that the “Lavender Haze” singer and the British actor split a few weeks ago. ET learned that the split was amicable and “wasn’t tragic.” The source said, “The relationship just ended. Here’s why [Alwyn] He has not been spotted at any shows.”

Swift, 33, is currently on her The Eras tour, which is headed to Tampa, Florida next week.

The reason why Swiftie thinks Taylor hinted at her breakup from her Eras tour setlist came in a show changer in Arlington, Texas on March 31. Instead of performing “Invisible String” — which he believes is a love song about her relationship with Alwyn — Swift played “The 1,” which details a breakup. Both tracks are from her 2020 album folklore.

Onstage in Arlington, Swift addressed the set list change, saying, “One thing we said about the Iras Tour is, ‘Do you think you can just go online, do you think you can scroll and see the set list?'” You think you can just come prepared?’ Let’s say about the ERAS tour: we are deceived. That’s who we are. We enjoy a good, healthy set menu,” said Swift.

It wasn’t that long ago that Swift and Alwyn were said to be in a great place in their relationship. They began dating in late 2016, and a source told ET in October that they are “doing great” and that their “relationship is very strong.”

For his part, Alwyn, 32, said to a Briton Vogue magazine In September 2018, he was fully aware that fans always want to be in the know when it comes to his relationship with Swift’s relationship.

“I know people want to know that side of things,” he told the magazine, referring to Swift. “I think we’ve been very successful with privacy, and now that has sunk in for people.”

