Hugh Jackman toasts a healthy double martini after a skin cancer scare

A healthy Hugh Jackman has toasted not one but two martinis, days after declaring he was melanoma-free following two biopsies.

The Australian actor, 54, took to Instagram on Easter Sunday to document his celebrations, posting a video of himself sipping a martini at a restaurant.

As he raised the glass to his mouth, the Wolverine star said “Number two down” and raised two fingers in a wide smile.

Hugh, who follows a strict diet while shaping up to portray Wolverine in Deadpool 3, simply captioned the post: “Rare occasion.”

It comes days after Hugh shared a positive update on his recent skin cancer scare.

The Hollywood star revealed on Tuesday that he’d had two biopsies after his doctor noticed “little things” that could be basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer.

The Wolverine star confirmed in an Instagram story that biopsies had come back negative.

‘My biopsies came back negative!!! Thank you all for the love. I feel it!’ He was excited.

Hugh Jackman, 54, (pictured) toasted healthy with not one but two martinis, days after declaring he was melanoma-free following two biopsies

The Golden Globe winner also thanked fans and the media for spreading awareness.

He reminded fans to be safe from the sun and to “wear sunscreen with a high SPF” no matter the season.

Earlier in the week Hugh shared a video of himself with a bandage on his nose, likely where the biopsies were taken.

On Thursday, Hugh was relieved to announce that the biopsies had come back with a negative result

Earlier in the week Hugh shared a video of himself with a bandage on his nose, likely where the biopsies were taken

In 2017, The Greatest Showman star developed six skin cancers of his face in two years. In 2021, he received an inconclusive result after a biopsy of his face was taken, which revealed the worst that could be a white blood cell cancer.

He told ABC News in 2015 that his childhood was “all outdoors” and that protective ointments like sunscreen weren’t a priority in his family.

“I don’t think my father or mother ever bought them or made us wear them,” he said.

“The thing I remember the most, the rule about outside is that you’re not allowed to swim within half an hour of eating…which isn’t true.”