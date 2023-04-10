Kylie Jenner’s Easter dress featured a fully sheer skirt

April 10, 2023

Roxanne Bacchus April 10, 2023

Another KarJenner holiday gathering has officially come and gone, and while we can usually count on the whole family bringing their fashion game to their annual egg hunt, Kylie Jenner Just upped the ante even further by totally rocking the typical Easter outfit.

On Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a pair of photos with her 386 million Instagram followers detailing the dreamy Easter dress in question. The photos, which simply captioned, “Happy Easter,” showed Jenner wearing a vintage sage green dress by Jean Paul Gaultier that featured a scoop neck, straps in a tank style, and a sheer pleated skirt. Tiny gold earrings and an Easter basket full of eggs and sunflowers were Kylie’s only accessories, and she let her brunette waves fall down her shoulders in the first photo before pulling them into a messy low bun in the second.

The OOTD shots were just one of two posts Jenner posted on Instagram on Sunday, with The second discharge To give fans a behind-the-scenes look at all of the family’s Easter celebrations. In addition to sharing a glimpse of Stormi and Aire’s jam-packed dynasties, the A-lister also included a photo of Aire wearing some adorable bunny ears, a full Easter outfit look (which included matching open-toed sandals), and a photo of Stormi holding a giant bunny .

Kylie wasn’t the only one who shared in the Easter post fun. her sister Kendall Jenner Also go to Instagram to Sunday fit details. To remind everyone that she’s going to be a great aunt forever, the model shared a series of photos in a vintage baby blue dress by Stella McCartney that read “Aunt Kenny.”

