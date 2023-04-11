Star Wars Ahsoka controversial orange explained

during the Weekend Star Wars Celebration 2023 (event dedicated to star Wars News, panels and more) event and during A lot of news came out of the event, the internet can’t stop talking about a relatively simple thing: the orange lightsaber. Are they really orange? What does it mean? Who are these new characters you’re using? Is this tie in any other coming star Wars projects? Well, after some research, I have (some) answers.

Star Wars Celebration kicked off on April 7 in London with great fanfare. Lucasfilm announced new movies and View new trailers for upcoming projects. The biggest and most exciting Opening Day trailer gave fans their first real look at the live action Ahsoka series. but While there are some interesting tidbits to pull off from that short trailer—- Like characters from rebels Show The Wrath Of The Big Bad Elf –star Wars The nerds can’t stop arguing and theorizing about the orange lightsaber the new characters wield: Bylan School And Shane Hattie.

She’s a lightsaber Ahsoka Really orange trailer?

In the new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ show, Ahsoka, among many others, we see Baylan Skool and his student, Shin Hatei. At first glance, they seem like Sith or maybe Inquisitors (Jedi hunters), but I’m not sure if those two are. What is the main reason why I am hesitant to put them in either group? Orange lightsaber.

At first, I wondered if this was just a lighting oddity or an artistic change. The colors of lightsabers have long fluctuated over the decades as different creators use shifting technology to portray the franchise’s iconic laser swords. And sometimes creators, like Dave Filoni (AhsokaViewer) choose to change the way lamps search for creative reasons. A good example of this can be seen in Filoni’s leadership rebels animated series. in this show, The lightsaber was too thinan invitation to the original concept art of star Wars.

Lucasfilm / Disney

However, in the trailer, we also see Ahsoka fight what looks like a detective. These Jedi assassins were trained by Vader and often use dual red lights with easy-to-identify circular lights – which is exactly what Ahsoka The investigator appears to be carrying. Most importantly, whatever this is, he undoubtedly has a crimson red lightsaber. So it seems unlikely that the orange swords in the same trailer could be a bug or an art change if the show keeps the classic red swords as well.

Fans are still debating the color of the lightsaber, because star Wars Fans love to yell at each other online. Some have referred to it as a strange alteration of laser swords to users of the dark side. Others claimed it was a sign that Lucasfilm was lazy and didn’t care about Star Wars. Others have suggested that it was an example of incomplete CG. All of them were wrong

Shortly after the trailer debuted, Filoni himself confirmed that the Blades are indeed orange for reasons he hasn’t fully explained. The question now is why? What does it all mean?

Why is there an orange lightsaber in Star Wars Ahsoka?

Before we dive into my theories on the subject, let’s first take a look at what Filoni had to say about the orange blades. screen rant He was one of the first to order Clone Wars originator And his excited cowboy hat about the orange lightsaber and his answer both confirmed they were intentional and hinted at a mysterious reason behind the color, saying “nothing is accidental.”

I made it a little more orange. It is really a good eye. You are the first person to pick it up. That was very intentional. I didn’t just make them a stark red. I remember as a kid Vader’s lightsaber flipping from visual effects to a little more orange. I didn’t want to go straight orange, but it’s more about spotting a few things for kids that might not be as straightforward as you think they are at first. Good that you caught it. Nothing accidental.

This quote makes it clear that Filoni wants viewers to be aware of the fact that these two new characters may not be what you initially think. Nations! curious. Most people immediately assumed they were Force users who aligned themselves with the dark side. But Filoni specifically said that these characters “may not be what you first think.” If they aren’t Sith (most people’s first guess), what could they be? And does the orange lightsaber give us any hints?

Good, Back in the good old days of the expanded universeKuiper crystals–Light-powered crystals—worked quite differently from today’s law. I won’t refer to the EU articles as they are no longer relevant, but for you it’s too old star Wars Fans out there, if any of this sounds wrong, it’s probably because you didn’t realize things had changed.

Darth Vader bleeds a kyber crystal screenshot : Marvel/Lucasfilm

Today, red lightsabers are created through a process known as “bleeding. This happens when an evil, dark side character drinks a lightsaber crystal, often one of the fallen Jedi, with so much hate, anger, and pain that it causes the magical, Force-connected, adjacent crystal to bleed out as light as an organic crystal. It runs out and becomes red. It’s some true Edge Lord. I love it too.

So, one theory I have is that the orange lightsabers seen in Ahsoka’s trailer are actually partially grown kyber crystals. Maybe these new characters aren’t Sith, but they tap into the dark side and corrupt their blades a bit in the process. There is a popular theory that these are fallen Jedi who use the dark side to achieve some hitherto unknown goal in post-Order 66 and Return of the Jedi galaxy. And I don’t think that’s a terrible theory, but I have another idea that involves another aspect of the trailer and some star Wars video games.

Orange lightsaber, time travel, and the supreme republic

In the Ahsoka Trailer, we see her battling an older Paylan Skul. It’s not all that notable that the main character of the show will be facing the (supposed) big bad of the series. but, where Fighting is what caught my eye. They seem to compete in the world between worlds. You might be going “what in between where?” I will explain. Briefly.

filed in rebelsAnd The world between worlds It is a plane of existence outside of normal reality that seems to bind every moment in time together in a vast void. Although we don’t know much about it, we have seen it used to save a person from death once by way of time travel. It also appears to be accessible only by Force-sensitive beings.

Now, what does this have to do with orange light bulbs? About 400 years or so ago, before the events of imaginary riskThings were very different star Wars galaxy. This era of privilege is known as the Supreme Republic. During this period, the Jedi were at their peak, peace lasted a very long time and the Jedi Order was more diverse than ever, not only in all the different types that were part of the group but also in all the different interpretations of the Force that existed.

This is represented visually in the books and comics by all the different costumes the Jedi were wearing at this time, but also by all the vibrant lightsaber colors that were being used at the time – including the orange ones. For example, The lightsaber that looks orange to me It can be spotted in the advertisement of the advertisement Star Wars Eclipsean upcoming game set in that earlier era of the Galaxy.

Jedi Republic picture : Lucasfilm / Disney

Here’s my theory: these two characters are Jedi (or former Jedi) from the era of the High Republic who somehow used the world between worlds to time travel beyond-Return of the Jedi Era looks at Mandalorian series. I wouldn’t be shocked if some Jedi from that time period didn’t like the way the galaxy was heading. The New Republic emerged as a somewhat ineffective and powerless group after the war against the Empire, which would likely offend the High Republic Jedi. Perhaps, enough for them to align with Thrawn and the remnants of the Empire to restore order and peace to the galaxy, no matter the cost?

If that was really what was happening, Ahsoka would be put in an odd position. Sure, she could argue that jumping in time and potentially cheating death is wrong, But that’s exactly what someone did to her rebels When she was rescued by Ezra using the World Between Worlds.

This may seem a little out there, but based on the trailers and what we know, it appears that a similar story involves a long-forgotten High Republic Jedi becoming a villain. may be happen in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor later this month.

One last video game connection that might really help solidify this theory: Filoni loves wolves. And new characters that use orange’s lightsaber Ahsoka on the name Wolves from Norse mythology who chase the sun and the moon. And what do the sun and the moon create together? eclipse. What is the name of that new one star Wars A game set in the High Republic that appears to include an orange lightsaber? eclipse. Hmmm…