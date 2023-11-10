November 10, 2023

Taylor Swift sends flowers to Kelly Clarkson after every Taylor edition

Roxanne Bacchus November 10, 2023 2 min read
Kelly Clarkson reveals that Taylor Swift sends her flowers after every Taylor release

During an interview on Thursday, Kelly Clarkson revealed why Taylor Swift marked each of her re-recordings by sending her flowers.

the The Kelly Clarkson Show The host revealed on Thursday during H! News Interview that the “Anti-Hero” star recently sent her flowers behind her 1989 (Taylor version) launch. “You know what’s funny? She just sent me flowers.” She’s so sweet. She did. She was like, “Every time I release something” — because she just did it 1989. I’ve got that cute jacket too.

As many Swifties know, in 2019, Kelly Proposal In a tweet Swift re-recorded her music after Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings acquired Swift’s original masters from Big Machine. Since then, Swift has re-recorded albums from her catalog owned by Braun, and to date, has released “Taylor’s version” versions of 1989, fearless, redAnd talk now – They all debuted at number one on advertisements board Albums chart.

Common

Clarkson also added that Swift would have eventually gotten around to the idea of ​​re-recording her recordings, regardless of the 2019 tweet. “I love how cute she is though,” she added. American Idol Album said. “She’s a very smart businesswoman. So, she would have thought about that. But it’s so bad when you see artists that you admire and respect and they really want to have something that’s special to them. You know, if they’re going to find a loophole, find a loophole. She did That and she literally became the best-selling artist I feel like ever.

