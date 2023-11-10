An Elon Musk biopic is in the works at A24 with Darren Aronofsky to direct

An Elon Musk biopic is currently in development at A24 with Darren Aronofsky to direct. diverse He confirmed it.

Walter Isaacson’s authorized biography of the controversial tech mogul, published in September, will serve as the basis for the screenplay. Isaacson’s book “Steve Jobs” was previously adapted into the 2015 Universal film of the same name, starring Michael Fassbender as the Apple CEO.

Sources say diverse There was intense competition to select Isaacson’s book from studios and filmmakers alike, with A24 ultimately winning the bidding war. Aronofsky, who most recently directed last year’s Oscar contender “The Whale” starring Brendan Fraser, is known for his surreal style of filmmaking, which often includes psychological elements. His previous credits include “Requiem for a Dream” (2000), “Black Swan” (2010) and “Mother!” (2017). For his work on Black Swan, Aronofsky was nominated for an Oscar for Best Director, while Portman won for Best Actress.

Musk first rose to prominence when he founded SpaceX, a spacecraft manufacturing company, in 2002. He was also an early investor in Tesla, eventually rising through the ranks to become chairman of the auto giant (a position he resigned from in 2018 after… It was a lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission), the product’s architect and CEO. Recently, Musk made the controversial decision to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, rebranding it as X. Since acquiring the social media platform, Musk has made several changes that have led to backlash, including laying off a large number of the company’s employees. , charging users for verification and removing addresses from links shared on the site. He is currently the richest person in the world, with Bloomberg and Forbes estimating his net worth at more than $200 billion as of October.

Bock was the first to break the news of the film.