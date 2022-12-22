December 22, 2022

Revealing the cause of Charlby Dean’s death – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus December 22, 2022

A spokesperson for the New York City Medical Examiner revealed the cause of death for Drink a religionSouth African actress and model who starred in directed by Robin Ostlund Sadness triangle. She passed away Suddenly and unexpectedly in New York City on August 29, at the age of 32.

Per People Mag, actress Charlie Dean Crick died of bacterial sepsis after being exposed to the bacteria Capnocytophaga. She was vulnerable to the disease after her spleen was removed, following a car accident in Cape Town in 2009.

Dean was preparing to experience a major career breakthrough at the time of her death, having recently starred alongside Harris Dickinson in the dark comedy Ostlund, Sadness triangle. The film, in which she plays supermodel Yaya, had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May and became Ostlund’s second consecutive work to be awarded the Palme d’Or.

“Shock and tragedy, Charlby’s sudden death,” Ostlund wrote on Instagram in the immediate aftermath of her death. “It is such an honor to know and work with her. Charpy had the care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. To think that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad. At this difficult time, my thoughts go out to her loved ones, her family and her fiancé, Luke.”

