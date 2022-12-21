‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Could Set Tuesday 2022 Record: Box Office – Deadline

Wednesday morning: symbol pictureWater way Recorded $18.3M Yesterday, +13% Over Monday, Best Tuesday of 2022, Best The rise of Gru$17.5 million. This brings the domestic running total of the James Cameron-directed sequel to $168.6 million. Tuesday Global was $58.5 million. The overseas operating gross is $387.3 million for a total of $555.9 million.

In the US IMAX made $2.2 million, 12% of ticket sales on Tuesday. The share of IMAX fell from Monday because of the discount on tickets on Tuesday. This share of sales will go up today.

Previous, Tuesday evening: Twentieth Century Studios/Disney‘s Avatar: Water RoadThe box office on Tuesday is looking for $17 million, and it could crash Disciples: The Rise of GruFirst Tuesday from $17.5 million to become the best Tuesday of 2022.

Some competing studios are seeing an uptick, but we’ll see how that pans out in the morning. on its fifth day, The James Cameron-directed film’s domestic box office take will rise to $167.3 million.

I hear Avatar 2 It has about $8 million in pre-sale heading into this coming weekend, which is solid for every single distribution source for a 2-weekend of the movie. Emacs as 14% off Avatar 2The Monday box office was $16 million, up from 12.3% over the weekend.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story It seems that the current comp to Avatar 2. This title Lucasfilm minted $17.5 million on its first Tuesday, which is Avatar 2 Could be better. Rogue One It also had a second 4-day weekend with $96.1 million, marking the last time Christmas fell on a Sunday, just like this year. It’s a number Avatar 2 It can arrive practically in the period Friday and Monday next weekend.

the first symbol picture Saw a second weekend also occur during the Christmas window, except for a holiday that fell on a Friday (which is better than a holiday that falls on a Saturday or Sunday). The 2009 film dropped only 1.8% in its 2-week opening with $75.6 million compared to its 3-day opening of $77 million. surprising.

worldwide, Avatar 2 You will fly past half a billion points today. The sequel helped push Disney further 4 billion dollars worldwide point desk this year; The most by far for any studio.

You can read the rest of our Christmas box office coverage here; The only wide remake to gross north of $100 million at the end of the season is Universal/Dreamworks Animation’s Puss in Boots: Last Wish Which opens tomorrow, sans previews tonight. This Joel Crawford-Januel Mercado-directed sequel is looking in 4 days between $15M – $20M.