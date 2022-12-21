Prince Edward looks dapper in a pair of vintage-inspired glasses

Prince Edward looked particularly smart when attending the royal family’s Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle today.

The Earl of Wessex, 58, showed up in a pair of vintage-inspired brass glasses as he headed to the event with his wife, Sophie Wessex, 57, who looked tanned and relaxed in the back of their car, where she sat with their daughter Lady Louise, 19.

Dressed in an elegant gray coat, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II looked fresh as he headed to the luncheon hosted by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

This year’s annual dinner saw the wider family come together in the biggest reunion since the Queen’s funeral in September – and the first time the traditional gathering had been held since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prince Edward looked deeply in focus as he set his eyes on the road as he arrived.

The king chose a gray and blue winter coat, which he wore over a suit that included a white shirt and tie.

Prince Edward, who was last seen with Sophie at the Royal Variety show on Dec. 1, looked relaxed and refreshed ahead of today’s family event.

Perhaps Prince Edward is looking forward to spending quality time with family, glowing with positivity, as he heats up on a dreary Tuesday in December.

Sophie sat in the back of the car, set up a moving screen, and leaned back in his seat to chat with her elegant husband.

She styled her blonde locks in a glossy blow-dryer, tucked behind her ear. Like her husband, Sophie’s complexion was glowing, with just a dash of bronzer to accentuate her tan complexion.

She was wrapped in an elegant brown coat, and wore a pair of drop earrings with diamonds and sapphires.

The couple was accompanied by their daughter, Lady Louise, whose blonde locks were styled into a pretty series of braids pinned at the back of her head.

The royal teen seemed to be wearing a crimson dress for the festive occasion. Her brother, Viscount James Severn, 15, was not in the car.

Charles and the Queen Consort treated dozens of relatives to a turkey lunch today – after the monarch hosted the wider royal family’s first annual Christmas meal as monarch at Windsor Castle.

The Queen Consort Camilla was all smiles as she left Windsor Castle after the ceremonial lunch

Meanwhile, King Charles was the first member of the royal family to arrive for the day’s celebration

Dozens of members of the royal family attended, with the Queen, Earl and Countess of Wessex among the first to arrive, but among the notable absentees were Prince Harry and Meghan, their son Archie and daughter Lilibet, who remained in the United States.

The turkey and trimmings luncheon is held annually at Buckingham Palace on the Wednesday before Christmas, shortly before the monarch leaves for Sandringham for the festive season.

