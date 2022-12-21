The ‘Twister’ sequel sets a summer 2024 release date

“Tornadoes,” the sequel to the disastrous 1996 epic “Twister,” which will wreak havoc on cinemas in the summer of 2024.

Universal, which supports the film, has set “Twisters” for theatrical release July 19, 2024.

On the current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

Lee Isaac Chung, who led Minari to multiple Academy Award nominations, He directs “Twisters”. Screenplay by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote “The Revenant,” directed by Academy Award winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The original “Twister” was a massive success, grossing nearly $500 million at the global box office, thanks mostly to its groundbreaking special effects. In addition to its commercial glory, “Twister” earned Oscar nominations for Best Visual Effects and Sound Effects.

Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes, and Philip Seymour Hoffman star in the film as storm-chasing scientists trying to outrun the most powerful hurricane in decades. Plot details of the sequel that it has was in the works Since 2020, it remains a mystery. It’s similarly unclear how the films are related, though Universal describes Revisiting as “a new chapter of the 1996 film.”

Warner Bros. will be involved. Pictures to finance the “Twisters” movie. Frank Marshall, whose films include major franchises like “Jurassic World,” “Indiana Jones,” and “Bourne,” as well as “The Sixth Sense” and “The Color Purple,” produces through his company Kennedy/Marshall.

Universal’s Executive Vice President of Production Sara Scott and Executive Creative Director Jacqueline Garell will oversee studio production, and Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee Kennedy/Marshall.