‘That was important to me’

Hugh Jackman He prepares for his return Wolverine in a “Deadpool 3, news that shocked fans in September considering that Jackman’s character died at the end of 2017’s “Logan”. This movie, directed by James Mangold, was heavily touted as Jackman’s swan song Wolverine. Jackman said recently SiriusXM that his return as Wolverine was contingent on him not messing with the events of “Logan,” which both fans and the actor consider the perfect conclusion to a Wolverine iteration.

“It’s all because of this device that they have in the Marvel universe to move through timelines,” Jackman said of his return. “Now we can go back because he knew. So, I don’t have to fiddle with the timeline for ‘Logan,’ which was important to me. And I think it’s probably for the fans, too.”

Ryan Reynolds He said a lot In September, shortly after Jackman’s return, Wolverine was announced. The actor behind Deadpool assured fans that “Logan will take place in 2029. Something completely separate. Logan died in ‘Logan’. Don’t touch that.”

Based on Jackman’s new comments, it seems she’s all but confirmed that he’ll be playing a version of Wolverine that fans haven’t met before. Whether that means he’s a completely different Wolverine from across the multiverse or the same Wolverine but only in time before his death in 2029 remains to be seen.

Either way, the only person who isn’t excited about Jackman’s return is “Logan” director James Mangold. The director said in September that even if Jackman brought his “Logan”-era Wolverine movie back to life, he wouldn’t negate the feat that is “Logan.”

“Oh my God! Everyone is chilling,” Mangold said wrote on Twitter. I’m just kidding! I’m all good! Logan will always be there. Multiple universes or prequel, time warp or wormhole, canon or non-canon or even rationale, I can’t wait to see what madness my dearest friends Ryan is cooking up Reynolds and Hugh Jackman!”

Jackman spoke exclusively for diverse in October expressed his excitement to play Wolverine again. “A small part of me now thinks I’ll be better at it,” he said. “Is that the arrogance of age or something? Wolverine is a tortured character — more tormented than I am. But I always feel comfortable in his own skin. And I feel more comfortable in mine now, even though it’s messy.”

“Deadpool 3” is set to begin production in May 2023. The movie is scheduled to open in theaters on November 8, 2024 from Disney.

