The Way of the Water was a box office flop because you thought it was released years ago – Deadline

Eddie Falco He is a star Avatar: Water Roadthe sequel to James Cameron’s saga. the sopranos The alum shot the movie several years ago that she thought had been released and it flopped at the box office after not hearing much fanfare.

while appearing on the view On Friday, December 16, Falco recounted that she had come to terms with the idea of ​​it symbol picture It didn’t do well until someone told her it hadn’t been released yet.

“I saw the first one when he was out, and that goes back some time. And the second one symbol picture“It’s coming out, I shot it I think four years ago,” she said on the ABC talk show. And then I was busy doing things and someone mentioned symbol picture And I thought, “Oh, I guess it came out and didn’t work very well.” Because I didn’t hear anything. I thought, ‘Well, this is happening! ”

Falco continued, “And then someone said recently, ‘Oh, Avatar’s coming out!'” I said: He hasn’t come out yet?!

Cameron’s long-awaited sequel recently opened worldwide in theaters Total $441.6 million at the box office. in the United States, Avatar: Water Road He was able to Opened for $134 millionbelow initial expectations which had an opening of between $150m-$175m.

Watch the interview in the video posted below.

Cameron has already hinted that if Avatar: Water Road It didn’t do very well at the box office, is it The film series will conclude with the third film.

“The market might tell us we’re done in three months, or we might be almost done, meaning, ‘Okay, let’s finish the story in the third movie, and not go on indefinitely,’ if it’s not profitable,” he told Total movie in an interview.

Director plans on making symbol picture Series in five films.