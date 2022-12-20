Edie Falco Thought ‘Avatar 2’ has already been released and flopped

One of the most pleasant surprises inAvatar: Water Road“when Eddie Falco He appears as General Francis Ardmore, the new military commander on Pandora. Ardmore is on a mission to make Pandora hospitable to the human race, as the Earth dies and humans will soon need a new permanent home. Falco isn’t featured prominently in any marketing materials, so you’d be forgiven for not knowing that the four-time Emmy Award winner plays a crucial supporting role in the “Avatar” franchise. Falco herself didn’t even know about the film’s release plans.

during recent times Interview on “The View” on ABC Falco revealed that she filmed her scenes for “Avatar: Waterway” over four years ago. So much time has passed between filming and the 2022 release date that Falco simply assumed the movie had opened in theaters already and wasn’t doing well.

“I saw the first one when he was out,” Falco said. The second Avatar I shot was four years ago. I’ve been busy doing stuff. Someone mentioned “Avatar” and I thought, “Oh, I guess it came out and didn’t work well because I haven’t heard anything about it.” It happens! Someone said recently, ‘Avatar’ is coming out, and I said, ‘Oh, hasn’t it been announced yet?’ I’m not going to work again because I said so.”

Falco hasn’t watched “Avatar: The Way of Water” yet. Her character is one of the few human characters in the sequel, to which Falco replies, “I wanted to be blue! I was excited to be blue and so tall. I didn’t get any of that stuff.”

Although Falco’s role as General Ardmore is rather short in “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the path is set for the character to become a major antagonist in the franchise.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is now playing in theaters across the country.