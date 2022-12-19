Kim Kardashian roasting for an outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party

This is not hot.

Kim Kardashian seemed to have missed the attire note at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, as she showed up in a party crop top and studded black leather pants while everyone in attendance seemed to sport a red and green festive look.

Skims founder, who seemed to have Come straight from my nephew Mason Disk’s bar mitzvahstuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who was wearing a red lace portrait dress and Miu Miu heels encrusted with silver crystals.

Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini dress in holiday colors, while mom Kathy Hilton opted for a red and green plaid maxi dress accessorized with a festive red bow.

Fans wondered why Kim looked like she was going to prom. Parish / Instagram

“My mom always throws the most popular parties. 👑🥰,” Paris illustrative pictures From the evening on Instagram Sunday. “I love celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend.”

But Kim was It cracked mercilessly in the comments section her clothes out of place.

“Kim’s costume is for a rock concert, not a birthday party,” one wrote, while another added, “Didn’t Kim understand the mission of a holiday party costume?”

Hilton women coordinated in festive shades of red and green. Parish / Instagram

Everyone is dressed in beautiful clothes and Kim looks like a 15-year-old teenager who was forced into her parents’ [sic] A third wrote, while a fourth simply asked, “WTF does Kim wear?!”

Others called the star’s appearance “ridiculous”, “awful”, and “disrespectful”.

At least the host of the evening didn’t seem to mind.