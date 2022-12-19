CJ Perry’s current earnings outpace the money made in WWE

John Kopalov/Getty Images

Fightful Select reported Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (FKA Lana) is past her best year in WWE financially, mainly due to her website Brand Army, CJPerry.com.

To view her Brand Army posts, fans have to pay a monthly fee of $19.99. According to its site, subscription benefits include “exclusive TikToks, exclusive never-before-seen photos and videos from the road, photo shoots, and movie/TV collections.” She also noted that there would be occasional appearances by Miro and that she would be posting “at least 5 times a week or more”.

Perry launched her website on may 20th and As mentioned, In the first 24 hours of its launch, I made close to $20,000. It was the biggest launch day in Brand Army history.

since then WWE release in 2021, Berry has not been in the ring but has been busy with several modeling, television and film projects. Perry has appeared in the reality TV show “The Surreal Life,” the movie “Wifelike” also starring Jonathan Rhys-Meyers and Elena Kamporis, and the 2021 movie “Cosmic Sin” starring Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo.

Last monthBerry also teased that she was starring in a new Paramount movie. She revealed during an interview with Wrestling Inc.’s senior news editor. Nick Hausman, that she will play an assassin and that her character was inspired by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

It’s interesting to note that Danielle Moynette (FKA Summer Rae), Cassie Lee (FKA Peyton Royce), and Jessica McKay (FKA Billie Kay) are a few of the former WWE Superstars who are part of the Brand Army platform.