James Cameron is putting the discussion of Jack’s death in “Titanic” to rest “once and for all” in a new special





CNN

–



Ever since the movie “Titanic” came out 25 years ago, a discussion has arisen about a pivotal scene at the end that has become almost as bad as the movie itself.

Now, director James Cameron He hopes to finally put an end to speculation that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have survived the infamous sinking of the ocean liner, had his sweetheart Rose (Kate Winslet) dove a little onto the floating door that kept her from the frigid waters that ultimately claimed her life. many persons. (It’s a dilemma Drawn comment Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Winslet herself in the past).

Cameron said he conducted a “forensic” study to prove that the door could not support both.

“We did a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive the stake to the heart of it once and for all,” said Cameron. Toronto Sun Friday.

“We have since conducted a thorough forensic analysis with the hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie,” he continued, adding that they used “two stunt people who were of the same body mass as Kate and Leo and placed sensors all over and inside it and put it in ice water and tested it.” Let’s see if they can survive through a variety of methods and the answer was that there is no way both of them can survive.”

“Only one can survive,” Cameron said.

The study will be a special topic for National Geographic, in time with the 25th anniversary of the 4K reissue of “Titanic,” according to Cameron. Though, the network has yet to reveal the details.

CNN has reached out to National Geographic for comment.

Cameron, who previously commented on An episode of “Mythbusters” which explored whether Jack should die, eventually made it all an artistic decision.

“No, he needed to die,” Cameron said in the new interview. “It’s like Romeo and Juliet. It’s a movie about love, sacrifice, and mortality. Love is measured by sacrifice.”

The “Avatar: Water RoadThe director added that his hope for the new special on “Titanic” and Jack’s death scene is that “maybe…maybe…after 25 years, I won’t have to deal with this anymore.”