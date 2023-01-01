Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus rock the leopard look for NYC

Like a godmother, like a daughter!

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus pulled out all the stops as they co-hosted NBC’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on Saturday night.

The super duo hit the stage in Miami in a matching leopard print look that left little to the imagination.

Parton, 76, donned a black bodycon jumpsuit that featured sexy cut-outs, mesh panels and sexy buttons.

The country music legend completed the look with hoop earrings, heels, and bright red nails.

Cyrus, 30, matched Aunt Dolly in a skintight black dress with a pathetic thong.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus rocked matching leopard print looks to kick off NBC’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” Saturday night. Vijat Mohindra/NBC

The “Party in the USA” singer wore a chunky chain necklace, leopard print gloves and strappy heels, with curly locks like her godmother.

The two private started by singing Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” to an audience of celebratory party-goers.

The two co-hosted the gala party in Miami. NBC

Throughout the evening, Cyrus and Parton continued to share the stage several times – in an equally adorable appearance – to sing classic hits like “wrecking ball” And the “Jolene. “

They ended the special with a poignant rendition of “I Will Always Love You.”

They have sung songs like “Jolene” and “Wrecking Ball”.

They have sung songs like “Jolene” and “Wrecking Ball”.

advertisement They have sung songs like “Jolene” and “Wrecking Ball”.

They have sung songs like “Jolene” and “Wrecking Ball”.

advertisement

“I tell you, this is the thrill of my life, to host the show with Miley,” Parton said he told the crowd at one point.

“We know how much I loved her since she was so little. Now she’s a big thing, and I still love her. I will always love you.”

“This is the thrill of my life, to host the show with Miley,” Parton gushed.

“This is the thrill of my life, to host the show with Miley,” Parton gushed.

advertisement

Cyrus gently replied, “That’s how I feel about you, Aunt Dolly.”

The stream also featured a teaser for Cyrus’ new single, “Flowers,” which was released on January 13, along with appearances by Latto, Fletcher, Sia, Paris Hilton, Chloe Fineman, and more.

“New year, new Miley, new person. Flowers January 13th” alum “Hannah Montana” later wrote on Instagram.