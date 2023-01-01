Bethenny Frankel revealed that she doesn’t “support” all women in a new Instagram video

Bethenny Frankel told her fans in a new Instagram video uploaded Friday that she doesn’t “support” all women.

The Real Housewives Of New York City alumnus, 52, made it clear in the clip that she doesn’t necessarily support the actions of all women, and listed individuals she looked up to, like Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore.

The TV personality recently shadowed Kim Kardashian after her interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast. The Oscar-winner posted a selfie with the reality star, and added in the caption that Kim, “challenges a lot of ideas about what women are supposed to be…,” prompting Frankel to respond with, “I mean LOL.”

The reality star can be seen standing outside in the brisk winter weather wearing a thick black sweater and a white beanie partially covered by her tan locks.

Cuddling up in the warm sunshine next to a large body of water, Bethenny started her video by saying, “Women supporting other women. I don’t know one woman who supports the actions of all women.”

Then I stressed that I do not support the actions of all women. I do not endorse the role model and example that all women are for other women.

The TV personality then expressed what she supported, including “equality” and “equal pay” for women.

As Bethenny puts it, “I support my friends that I’ve had for decades. I support the women I work with and those I’ve worked with, my partners. I support women in the entertainment industry.

Then the mother of one listed a number of women in the industry that she “supports,” including Kelly Ripa, Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney, Kelly Clarkson, and Drew Barrymore.

Also listed by Shakira Rain Autry, “the woman who saved a disabled man in Buffalo and saved his life.”

“I stand for strong, flawed, honest, charitable, unselfish, included, vulnerable, good examples… role models.”

Concluding her statement, Bethenny added a snippet taken from inside her car where her 12-year-old daughter, Brynn Hobby, expressed her support for her mother. “That’s really nice,” Frankel gushed to the camera.

The clip came shortly after Bethenny took a slight dig at Kim Kardashian after her interview with Goop founder, Gwyneth Paltrow. The Shakespeare in Love actress uploaded a post on Tuesday where she smiled in a selfie with the SKIMS founder.

In the caption, the award winner penned that Kim was “awesome” because she “challenges a lot of ideas about what a woman is supposed to be, and how she’s supposed to look and act while doing it.”

The comments section was flooded with mixed opinions about the interview, and Bethenny expressed her opinion simply by writing, “I mean LOL,” and it got thousands of likes from other social media users.

In the past, the Real Housewives star has been vocal about her issues with the Kardashian star, including her use of Photoshop.

It’s not fair to women who are just trying to live. It’s irresponsible, it’s reckless, it’s not inspiring, it’s not ambitious, the Bravo star said. TMZ.

Also on Saturday, Bethenny shared a follow-up video directly responding to her much-liked comment on Kim and Gwyneth’s post.

The star revealed that she didn’t expect her comment to instill such a response, and Gwyneth also chimed in, saying the SKIMS founder has “redefined the way we think about women.”

“I don’t think it really redefined the way we think about women,” he says, adding, “Gwyneth Paltrow is promoting a different world of wheatgrass, night oats, chia seeds, and yoga. So for her to say Kim Kardashian redefined women — she just doesn’t follow through.”

Bethenny explained that rather than claiming that Kim has “redefined women,” Gwyneth should have come clean and stated, “… today we have Kim Kardashian because no matter what, she’s a billionaire.” And we all pay for it … “

At the end of her response, the star added, “We don’t need b***s**t women who support women. And we don’t need all that lofty alo vera b***s**t cover. We just like that it’s straight, not chased.”

In the caption, Bethenny also wrote, “Just give it to us straight no stalker. We support women, but we don’t support b***s**t. Cheers to BSc in 2023…”

