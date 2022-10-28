CNN Downgrades Original Series and Movies

CNN President Chris Licht told employees Friday that the network will stop buying original documentaries and TV series as part of its efforts to cut costs.

In an email to employees, Mr. Licht said the network would move away from those movies and shows, which include “Navalny,” “RBG,” “The Burning of Black Wall Street,” and original TV series like “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

Instead, Amy Intelis, CNN’s executive vice president of talent and content development, will explore creating a studio focused on feature-length content.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, and was based, in large part, on the ever-increasing cost of commissioning premium content from a third party,” Mr. Licht wrote.