Jeremy Renner is in the intensive care unit recovering from two surgeries after being injured in a snow shoveling accident

‘Hook’ actor Jeremy Renner is recovering from surgery after suffering ‘blunt chest trauma and bone injuries’ on New Year’s Eve Snow shoveling accident In Nevada, a spokesperson for the actor said.

As of Monday evening, Renner was in the intensive care unit in a “critical but stable condition,” Renner’s spokesperson said.

The 51-year-old actor has undergone two surgeries so far to address the injuries he sustained in the accident, a source close to the actor previously told CNN.

Renner was taken to the hospital Sunday after a “weather-related accident” while shoveling snow, his representative Sam Mast confirmed to CNN earlier Monday.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to a “traumatic injury” involving Renner in the Mount Rose Freeway area of ​​Reno.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that deputies found Renner injured and coordinated his transfer to an area hospital, adding that the actor is the only person involved in the incident.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details about how the snowplow accident occurred, but said a major accident investigation team is looking into the circumstances of the accident. A press briefing from the sheriff’s office is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Reno Mayor Hilary Chevy told the Reno Gazette-Journal Monday that Renner was helping a stranded motorist when the accident occurred.

“He was helping someone who was stranded in the snow,” Scaife, who said she was a friend of Renner’s, told the publication. “He always helps others.”

CNN has contacted Schieve’s office for comment.

At the time of the accident, parts of western Nevada were covered in snow. The Reno area received about 6-12 inches of snow at elevations below 5,000 feet between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and up to 18 inches at higher elevations, according to Reno National Weather Service.

Renner shared several videos and photos on his verified social media accounts that show him in snowy conditions, including one Instagram video posted two weeks ago that appears to have the actor driving a snowplow.

Renner’s family released a statement Monday night thanking the hospital staff and first responders as the actor remains in the hospital.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful doctors and nurses who care for him, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno Mayor Hilary Chevy and the Carano and Murdock families,” a statement from his spokesperson said. “They are also hugely overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Renner stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and is best known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Co-star in “Avengers” Mark Ruffalo Request a prayer support Renner on Monday.

Ruffalo posted on his Instagram stories, “Prayers to our brother @jeremyrenner for a full and speedy recovery.” “Please send healing his way.”