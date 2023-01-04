Hanson band members Isaac, Taylor and Zack pose with all 39 of their family members on New Year’s Eve

Isaac, Taylor, and Zack Hanson of the Hanson band took a huge family photo on New Year’s Eve.

The brothers all stood side by side with a large number of family members covering the sofa and crawling down the stairs.

Diana, the Hanson trio’s mother, captioned the family photo, “What a party!!! Happy New Year!”[noisemaker emojis and party emojis]❤️❤️

Isaac, 42, Taylor, 39, and Zack, 37, are the eldest of seven siblings. Their four siblings are named Jessica, Mackenzie, Avery, and Zoe.

All of the siblings now have children.

Isaac shares his three children with his wife, Nicole. Their three children are: 15-year-old Everett, 14-year-old Monroe, and eight-year-old Odette.

Taylor and his wife, Natalie, have seven children: Ezra, 21, Penny, 17, River, 16, Viggo, 14, Wilhelmina, 10, Indiana, 4, and Maybelline, 2.

Zack and Kate are proud of Sheppard, 14, Junia, 12, Abraham, 9, Lucille, 6, and their 22-month-old son Quincy.

Hanson first rose to fame in the late 1990s when he was nominated for several Grammys and Billboard Music Awards.

The group’s members, who were born and raised in Tulsa, were all underage when they first rose to prominence, so their family toured with them for the first few years.

While it may not have been as big as it used to be, Hanson has released new music in the past year.

They released their new single, Red Green Blue, in May 2022 although it did not receive much acclaim.

However, the band continued to be a family business as Isaac’s daughter Odette appeared in the video for the band’s new single Write You a Song.