Taylor Swift cancels her concert in Buenos Aires after Travis Kelce arrives in Argentina

Taylor Swift won’t be dancing up a storm in her best outfit on Friday night in Argentina, even after rumored love interest Travis Kelce arrived in Buenos Aires to watch her perform.

The “Fearless” singer canceled her show due to inclement weather, with a storm that meteorologists say could produce up to 2 inches of rain, lightning and 40 mph winds.

“I love the rain show but I would never put my fans or my fellow artists and crew in danger.” Swift wrote on social media Friday afternoon.

Swift said the show has been rescheduled for Sunday.

“With the weather being so chaotic, it would be unsafe to try to hold this party. The good news is that I will be able to stay in Argentina longer!!” she added.

It’s a rare move for the singer, who usually chooses to perform in the rain.

Already on the Eras Tour, Swift has sung and danced her way through torrential rainstorms, once on May 7 in Nashville and again in Boston on May 20.

In Nashville, the rain was so heavy that A Shelter in place warning It was released an hour before Swift’s opener, Gracie Abrams, took to the stage. Swift did not start her set Until about 10 that night.

On the day of the Nashville show, 2.24 inches of rain fell. In Boston, 1.62 inches fell on Gillette Stadium on the day Swift performed.

Kelsey headed to Buenos Aires on Thursday evening after providing assistance Teammate Patrick Mahomes raises money at a charity eventA source close to the couple told NBC News. His arrival in Argentina seems to confirm speculation that he will be attending Swift’s upcoming shows.

The Kansas City Chiefs star appears to be swapping roles with his rumored girlfriend Swift, likely taking his turn in her VIP tent for the Iras tour of Argentina on Saturday night.

All eyes will be on Kelce at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires for the second of three shows, as Swift will perform her 3 1/2-hour concert at the venue. It is unclear whether he now plans to stay for Sunday’s show.

As rumors of their apparent relationship spread online, Swift appeared at four of Kelce’s Chiefs games, wearing the team’s signature red while cheering from the VIP box.

Kelce is using the bye week to join Swift on tour following a road win in Frankfurt, Germany against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

This won’t be the first time Kelce has seen Swift perform live on the Eras Tour. He famously attended the show at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium in July, which he later mentioned on his “New Heights” podcast.

He said he tried to get a friendship bracelet containing his cell phone number for Swift that night, but was ultimately unsuccessful.