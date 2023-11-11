Taylor Swift enjoys the company of Travis Kelce in Argentina after the concert was cancelled

Taylor Swift fans are thrilled for two reasons. Not only did the singer receive several Grammy Awards, but she was finally joined by her boyfriend, American soccer player Travis Kelce, in Buenos Aires. The couple was seen walking side by side in a restaurant. Taylor kicked off her Eras Tour in Argentina on Thursday but her fans couldn’t see Travis in the audience. The new video comes as a pleasant surprise to their fans who were anticipating Travis joining Taylor in Buenos Aires. Read also: Grammy Awards 2024: Check out the full list of nominees

Fans react to Taylor Travis’ video

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are currently in Argentina.

A viral video shows Taylor Swift, wearing a full-sleeved shirt and pleated miniskirt, leading Travis by the hand into a restaurant. Onlookers can be heard cheering for them in the video.

In response to the video on X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote: “OMG her driving on him is so cute.” Another commented: “Hand (kiss emoji) who is falling in love now?” Another said: “Finally having a good time together after traveling hours to Argentina.” The tweet also said: “Hands??? “Oh, it’s definitely official.” “Oh, the cheers are so cute,” read another tweet.

Taylor sets record for Grammy nominations

With the nominations for the 66th Grammy Awards announced on Friday, Taylor Swift broke the all-time record for the most nominations for anyone in the Song of the Year category. According to Deadline, she is one of five artists to receive nominations in each of the three main categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year (Anti-Hero), and Album of the Year (Midnight). She is now competing for her fourth Grammy Award in the album category. The Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on February 4 in Los Angeles.

It was also announced on Friday that the Eras Tour show has been canceled due to inclement weather and has been postponed to Sunday. “I love the rain show, but I would never put my fans or my fellow artists and crew in danger,” Swift wrote on social media Friday afternoon. With the weather being so chaotic, it would be unsafe to attempt this party. She added: “The good news is that I will be able to stay in Argentina longer!”

Taylor is currently riding high on the success of her film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which opened in theaters with a record opening weekend of US$92.8 million. It is the highest-grossing concert film of all time in North America and continues to perform well in theaters worldwide.

