Katie Couric announces her diagnosis of breast cancer

Katie Couric was diagnosed with breast cancer over the summer, after which she underwent surgery and radiation treatments that ended this week.

As explained by the announcer “CBS Evening” and “Today” at the same time article Posted Wednesday by Katie Couric Media, where she first shared the diagnosis, Couric learned of the cancer after a mammogram in June. She missed the routine checkup that should have taken place eight months into the pandemic.

“I’m six months late this time. I shudder when I think of what would have happened if I had put it off any longer,” she wrote, encouraging people to attend their specials and schedule additional auditions when necessary.

In her personal article and in her article and beyond Instagram65-year-old Couric shared information about the spread of breast cancer.

“Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. On June 21st, she became one of them,” she wrote in a social media post she posted on Wednesday morning. “As we approach the #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, I wanted to share my personal story with all of you and encourage you to get tested and understand that you may fall into the category of women who need more than a mammogram.”

Members of the Couric family have suffered from various forms of cancer in the past, including several immediate relatives. In 1998, journalist Jay Monahan’s husband died of stage 4 colon cancer at the age of 42. Her sister Emily died of pancreatic cancer when she was 54, and her mother and father were diagnosed respectively with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and prostate cancer.

Despite her family’s medical history, Couric said she was initially surprised by her diagnosis because the breast cancer “was new.” I later found out that 85% of people with it in the United States don’t have a family history.

Katie Couric visiting 92NY on September 12, 2022 in New York City. SantiagoFelipe.com / Getty Images



“People who are going through a cancer experience, whether they are patients or caregivers, really need the support of other patients who have been there,” He said Couric during her appearance on “CBS Mornings” in 2019.

“Unless you’re going through it, you don’t really understand what it’s like,” she continued. “And I remember Jay saying to me, ‘Having cancer is the most lonely experience in the world.’ It made me so sad that I couldn’t help it, he felt so lonely.”

The latest round of Couric’s radiation occurred on Tuesday.

“My left breast looks like I’ve been sunbathing topless, but other than that, it just felt so good,” she said.