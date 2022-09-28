September 29, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Oscar winner Tom Hanks says he only made 4 "very good" movies

Oscar winner Tom Hanks says he only made 4 “very good” movies

Roxanne Bacchus September 29, 2022 2 min read

Tom Hanks may be the most humble man in Hollywood.

Despite building a career spanning over 80 films and six Academy Award nominations, the 66-year-old actor commented in a recent interview that only a few of his films are “very good.”

Speaking with People Magazine while promoting his first novel — a fictional story about making a big-budget superhero movie “Making Another Masterpiece” — the Castaway actor said it’s a “miracle” that any movie makes through the production process.

“No one knows how a movie is made, though everyone thinks they do,” He told the magazine. “I’ve made quite a few films—and I think four of them are pretty good—and I’m still amazed at how the films come together. From the flicker of an idea to an image flickering on the screen, the whole process is a miracle.”

The four films he was referring to are still a mystery, but Hanks gave an idea in an interview last year.

in Appearing on Bill Simmons’ podcast In November 2021, the actor was asked to list the three favorite films he had made in his career.

He said at the time, “I wouldn’t do it according to the way the movies came out, I would have done it from the personal experience I had while doing it, which is completely different.”

1992’s “A League of Their Own”, 2000’s “Castaway” and 2012’s “Cloud Atlas” were listed as his top three filmmaking experiences.

Hanks, who won Academy Awards for Best Actor in 1994 and 1995 for his performances in “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump,” told People magazine that the process of producing a film can evoke feelings of “self-loathing” and “joy” in equal measure.

See also  Chriselle Stowes Says She Sold Ex Justin Hartley's Wedding Ring to Pay $3.3 Million Home

“Filmmaking is very hard work over a very long period of time consisting of many moments of joy slapped against an equal number of feelings of self-loathing,” he said. “It’s the greatest job in the world and the most awkward job I know.”

Open an account now: Get smarter about your finances and career with our weekly newsletter

do not miss: Why Costco CFO Says $1.50 Combo Price of Hot Dogs and Soda ‘Forever’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Lionsgate leaned towards running the studio business rather than Starz

September 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on using her body as a meme in Family Guy

September 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Lynette Romero Joins NBC4 as Anchor – NBC Los Angeles

September 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Oscar winner Tom Hanks says he only made 4 “very good” movies

September 29, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

An unsteady slope above Prince William’s voice is dropping faster. Complete failure may cause a tsunami.

September 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

US Bank Stadium will host the Kansas City vs Tampa Bay game on Sunday, if necessary

September 29, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Free PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 revealed

September 29, 2022 Len Houle