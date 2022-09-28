Oscar winner Tom Hanks says he only made 4 “very good” movies

Tom Hanks may be the most humble man in Hollywood.

Despite building a career spanning over 80 films and six Academy Award nominations, the 66-year-old actor commented in a recent interview that only a few of his films are “very good.”

Speaking with People Magazine while promoting his first novel — a fictional story about making a big-budget superhero movie “Making Another Masterpiece” — the Castaway actor said it’s a “miracle” that any movie makes through the production process.

“No one knows how a movie is made, though everyone thinks they do,” He told the magazine. “I’ve made quite a few films—and I think four of them are pretty good—and I’m still amazed at how the films come together. From the flicker of an idea to an image flickering on the screen, the whole process is a miracle.”

The four films he was referring to are still a mystery, but Hanks gave an idea in an interview last year.

in Appearing on Bill Simmons’ podcast In November 2021, the actor was asked to list the three favorite films he had made in his career.

He said at the time, “I wouldn’t do it according to the way the movies came out, I would have done it from the personal experience I had while doing it, which is completely different.”

1992’s “A League of Their Own”, 2000’s “Castaway” and 2012’s “Cloud Atlas” were listed as his top three filmmaking experiences.

Hanks, who won Academy Awards for Best Actor in 1994 and 1995 for his performances in “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump,” told People magazine that the process of producing a film can evoke feelings of “self-loathing” and “joy” in equal measure.

“Filmmaking is very hard work over a very long period of time consisting of many moments of joy slapped against an equal number of feelings of self-loathing,” he said. “It’s the greatest job in the world and the most awkward job I know.”

