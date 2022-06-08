June 8, 2022

New Spider-Man 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' suit revealed

Roxanne Bacchus June 8, 2022 1 min read

FORTNITE X MARVEL: Zero Warthe highly anticipated mini-comic that will see the Marvel Universe collide with the world fortnitemakes its long-awaited debut tomorrow!

Written by a veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage Head of Creative at Epic Games Donald Mustard Painted by the artist Sergio DavilaFORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR is a five-issue epic that will leave a massive impact on both universes, and Spider Man Mark the occasion in a brand new suit. Check out the unveiling of Spider-Man Zero Suit now and see him in action both on the comic and on fortnite.

Fans will be able to unlock the suit in the game before playing it fortnite Debuts the Item Shop with a redeemable code in every comic version of the first edition of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1.

Gage explained that “there will be a few things that you see in both the game and the comics – mostly in the latest release” IGN In a recent interview. “But for the most part, what happens in the game and what happens in the comics are two different fronts in the same war. Some questions players might have about the game are answered in the comics, and vice versa, although neither is required to follow the story in the other”.

