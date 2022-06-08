Taylor Hawkins’ wife makes first statement after drummer’s death

Alison Hawkins, the widow of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, has released her first statement since. his sudden death At the age of 50 in March.

“My sincere thanks and appreciation go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans widely for the outpouring of love each of you have shown to our beloved Taylor,” wrote via Instagram Wednesday.

“Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort to me and my family during this time of unimaginable grief.”

The drummer passed away in March 2022. Fairfax Media

“As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share with you how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘take your socks off’ during every performance,” Allison, who shared three children — Oliver, 16, Annabelle, 13, and Everly, 8 — Continue with the late rocker.

“Taylor has been honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and his dream role in the band has valued every minute of the 25 years he has spent with them. We have considered every member of the band and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”

Taylor is also survived by their three children: Oliver and Annabelle (center) and Everly. Magic movie

Alison concluded her letter by saying that Taylor’s “endearing spirit and deep love for music” will live on forever – “through the collaborations he has enjoyed with other musicians and the catalog of songs he has contributed to and created”.

She added, “In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us, who loved him so much, to honor the legacy of Taylor and the music he gave us. Thank you all again for your love and compassion. I love you Taylor all and we love you too.”

The Foo Fighters will perform two shows in honor of their late teammate. taylorhawkinsofficial / Instagram

The Hawkins family also announced on Wednesday that the Foo Fighters will be honoring Taylor Two private concerts To be held later this year.

The premiere will begin on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London, followed by a second show on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.