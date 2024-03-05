Princess Kate has been seen in public for the first time since having abdominal surgery

Los Angeles – Britain's Princess Catherine, Princess of Wales, was seen in public on Monday for the first time since her appearance He underwent abdominal surgery In mid-January, according to photos published by the American website TMZ. Princess Kate, 42, and her husband, Prince William, heir to the British throne, have been recovering mainly at their home in Windsor, west of London, since leaving the hospital on January 29.

Photos published by TMZ showed Kate wearing sunglasses while driving a car. The celebrity news site said they were kidnapped on Monday near Windsor Castle.

CBS News, like most UK media, from tabloids such as the Daily Mail and The Sun to the BBC and other television networks, does not publish secretly captured images.



The royal family of Prince William and Kate 89 photos

“We are not running them out of respect for her privacy while she recovers from her operation in the time frame we have given her,” Chris Ship, royal news editor at ITV News, said in a social media post.

Click here to view related media. Click to expand



This sighting comes at a time when social media was full of conspiracy theories about the absence of the famous hard-working princess from the limelight. Speculation escalated last week when Prince announced William withdrew from public appearances At a memorial service for his late godfather, vaguely referring to a “personal matter.”

The palace said that the Prince of Wales's absence had nothing to do with his father King Charles III's ongoing cancer treatmentsBut she did not clearly separate his decision from Kate's ongoing recovery, although she said she continues to recover well.



King Charles III's latest diagnosis, Prince Harry's reunion

Apparently, Kensington Palace said shortly after the surgery that Kate was “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” She also said that my surgery had nothing to do with cancer.

Meanwhile, there was word from the UK Ministry of Defense on Monday about Kate's expected first public appearance since her surgery. British news agency PA said that Kate will attend the annual Trooping the Color party in central London on June 8. The royal family has not announced any future public events for Kate since her hospitalization.

Kate's admission to hospital came almost simultaneously with the announcement that the King had gone in for surgery for a benign prostate condition and was then diagnosed with an unrelated cancer.

King Charles (75 years old) also withdrew from his public duties during his treatment, although he attended church services and held his weekly meeting with the Prime Minister.