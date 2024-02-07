“Miracle Man”: A crew member dies after an accident while filming the Marvel series

February 7, 2024

A crew member on Marvel's Wonder Man died Tuesday after an accident, according to a statement from the studio. The incident occurred at CBS Radford Studios, shown in this photo, in September 2020, in Studio City, California.



A crew member who is working on the next one marvel “Wonder Man” died Tuesday after being involved in an accident during filming, according to a statement from Marvel Studios.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this incident,” the studio said in a statement to CNN.

The crew member, identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office as 41-year-old Juan Carlos Osorio, was from Temple City, California. It said The driller who fell from the rafters.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Charles Miller confirmed that officers responded to 4024 Radford in Studio City, California — the address of CBS Radford Studios — around 6:55 a.m. local time on Tuesday to conduct a death investigation.

No foul play is suspected, and the death investigation is ongoing, Miller said.

“Wonder Man” is set to star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the actor who has appeared in HBO’s “Aquaman” and “Watchmen.” Wonder Man is a lesser-known Marvel character who was first introduced in the 1960s.

The show is set to stream on Disney+. It currently has no release date.

